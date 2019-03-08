Guest environmental speaker inspires pupils at Woodbridge School

Woodbridge School celebrates pupil achievements at their annual Speech Day. Head Boy - Toby McNally, Governor and Chair of School Committee - Margaret McKenna, Professor Jules Pretty, Acting Head of Woodbridge School - Shona Norman, Chairman of the Seckford Foundation - Roger Finbow, and Head Girl - Poppy Fletcher. Picture: BIG FISH PHOTOGRAPHY/WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL bigfishphotography

University of Essex professor Jules Pretty delivered an environmental talk that packed a punch for Woodbridge School's annual speech day.

Jules Pretty, Professor of Environment and Society at the University of Essex, addresses the audience as guest speaker at Woodbridge School�s Speech Day. Picture: BIG FISH PHOTOGRAPHY/WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL Jules Pretty, Professor of Environment and Society at the University of Essex, addresses the audience as guest speaker at Woodbridge School�s Speech Day. Picture: BIG FISH PHOTOGRAPHY/WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

The professor of environment and society gave a heartfelt speech on what can be done to halt the climate crisis when he visited the school on September 7.

After the success of the environmental society established by pupils last year, Professor Pretty encouraged the pupils to "see the power in small actions" to ensure their environmental campaign continues to climb.

Awarded an OBE in 2006 for his services to sustainable agriculture, he is vice president of Essex Wildlife Trust and was a panellist for The Moral Maze on Radio 4.

Professor Pretty urged his audience to "preserve rather than destroy" to inspire the green movement growing across the school where the Young Enterprise team were recognised for their plastic free pet product business, becoming a regular fixture at Woodbridge market.

