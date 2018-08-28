Confiscation hearing for ‘professional’ burglar adjourned

Stephen Mainwaring has been jailed for six years for a string of burglaries across west Suffolk Archant

A confiscation hearing for a prolific burglar who stole property worth £290,000 during break-ins at 35 houses in west Suffolk has been adjourned until next year.

Stephen Mainwaring targeted unoccupied detached houses in rural areas while the owners were out or on holiday during a two year spate of offending, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Several of the items stolen by Mainwaring were of great sentimental value and included an engagement ring, and jewellery belonging to a homeowner’s late wife, He also stole three cars and a motorbike as well as a shotgun and cartridges after forcing open a secure gun cabinet at one of the burgled properties.

Jailing Mainwaring for six years last year Judge Rupert Overbury described him as a “professional night-time burglar” and said he had caused “untold pain, anguish and heartache” to the victims.

Mainwaring, 51, of Shepherd’s Grove Industrial Estate, Stanton, admitted five burglaries at properties in Great Barton, Stowlangtoft, Norton and Ixworth, theft of two cars and a motor bike and possessing a shotgun and ammunition without a certificate.

He asked for 31 offences to be taken into consideration including 30 burglaries at Conyers Way, Tewkesbury Place, Livermore Road, School Road, Woodland Place and The Coppice in Great Barton, Upthorpe Road, Duke Street, Michaelhouse Way, Mickfields, Barningham Road and Dale Road in Stanton, Sandy Lane, Barningham, Micklesmere Drive and Thistledown Drive in Ixworth, Norton Road and Flatts Lane in Tostock, Low Street, Bardwell, Bury Road, Market Weston, Church View, Stowlangtoft, Fen Road, Pakenham, Heath Road, Norton and Culford Road in Ingram. They were committed between February 2015 and August this year.

Mainwaring was arrested at his home after his DNA was discovered on tools left at one of the burglaries. Police recovered two of the stolen cars and a significant amount of stolen property including a shotgun.

On Wednesday (November 7) Mainwaring appeared via prison video link for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Charles Falk, prosecuting, said there was a dispute between the prosecution and the defence in relation to Mainwaring’s available assets and the case was adjourned for a contested hearing to take place in the new year.