Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

PUBLISHED: 07:30 27 November 2018

Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

Children at Hillside having fun in the library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren at Hillside having fun in the library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tokens are being printed every day in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. This week, there are 10 tokens in both newspapers on Tuesday, November 27, Wednesday, November 28 and also in the EADT on Saturday, December 1.

Sarah Hodge, librarian at Hillside Primary School and Nursery in Ipswich, said: “Obviously, books are incredibly important, and, for all our schools, it’s essential that all our children are reading.”

Children at Hillside love their library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren at Hillside love their library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Like other schools across the area, Hillside has been busy promoting the Books for Schools initiative to parents. This has included putting pleas for tokens in the school newsletter and asking parents in the playground to remember to bring the tokens in.

Altogether, 193 primary schools in Suffolk have signed up to take part in the campaign,

Children at Hillside Primary School enjoying their colourful library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren at Hillside Primary School enjoying their colourful library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools will receive £100 worth of books for every 1,000 tokens which are collected, and, at the end of the campaign, the four schools that collect the highest number of tokens per student will each receive £2,500 worth of books.

Mrs Hodge said it was a great time for children’s literature, with many good books being produced to encourage children to read.

Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I’m sure the titles we will be looking to get include the new Tom Gates book, What Monster?, and books from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

“Children are obviously aware of the new books out there through things like social media,”

However, she said that, as a school librarian, it was important for her to be aware of, and promote, the full range of books available for children, not just the most popular titles.

The number of books which children have access to at home can vary, and obviously books can be expensive for some households. But Mrs Hodge said: “That’s what school libraries are here for, so that every child has the opportunity to read a book.”

She added it was also important for schools to point children in the direction of their public libraries, and encourage them to use the great resources there.

The role of parents in promoting reading is vital, and Mrs Hodge said it was especially essential for parents to read with pre-school children.

Particular titles did not matter, however. “The important thing is just reading a good selection.”

The closing date for collecting tokens will be Saturday, December 8, and winners will be announced in January.

Topic Tags:

Drivers urged to take care as Met Office issues fog warning

06:57 Michael Steward
The Orwell Bridge disappearing into the fog Picture: MARK NUNN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog this morning which could make conditions difficult for motorists during the rush hour.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

27 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Autistic man drowned in bath after fake psychiatrist ‘ignored’ family’s requests for assessment

34 minutes ago James Carr
Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

A bogus psychiatrist who practised in the UK for more than 20 years with no qualifications worked at the region’s mental health trust, it has been revealed.

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

08:02 Conor Matchett
Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath will host the largest aerial exercise of its type with more than double the number of aircraft engaging than ever before.

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

Fire crews battle blaze at derelict Essex building

07:18 Michael Steward
Crouch Street in Colchester where the blaze took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An investigation has been launched after firefighters spent six hours tackling a blaze at a derelict building in Colchester.

Most read

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24