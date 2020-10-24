See inside stunning Victorian water tower – as it’s put on sale for £900k

Property for sale in Melton, Woodbridge: Stunning water tower on market for £900k Picture: FENN WRIGHT FENN WRIGHT

An 100ft converted water tower with views across the River Deben has been put on the market in a picturesque Suffolk village.

The unique property in Melton, near Woodbridge, has four bedrooms and stretches over six floors.

Featuring high ceilings, exposed red brick and ornate windows, the current owners have preserved its Victorian features while maintaining a modern feel.

On sale for £900,000, the property in Clements Road casts far-reaching views across Melton Park and the surrounding countryside, including the River Deben.

Double doors to the ground floor open into the reception hall, which provides access to an oak-fronted kitchen/breakfast room, a formal sitting room with a feature fireplace, TV snug area, and octagonal dining room.

The large master bedroom with en-suite, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom occupy the first floor of the property, which also features a central octagonal hallway.

The old water gauge for the tower is also on this floor, alongside a staircase leading to a galleried landing, with a door opening onto the roof top.

Beyond this there are four further storeys, with another bedroom on the third floor, and a family bathroom on the second floor.

The property is 100ft from top to bottom, with a fire escape fitted from the roof.

It is within walking distance of the nine-hole St Audrey’s golf course and the 18-hole course at Ufford Park, its driving range and spa.

