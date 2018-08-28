Sunshine and Showers

WATCH the moment Ed Sheeran stops a gig for marriage proposal

PUBLISHED: 13:51 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 20 November 2018

Ed Sheeran stops playing at a secret live gig for Heart FM as a man in the audience proposes to his girlfriend.

Ed Sheeran stops playing at a secret live gig for Heart FM as a man in the audience proposes to his girlfriend. Picture: HEART FM/GLOBAL

Ed Sheeran is known for his romantic music - and now the star has stopped a show to allow a fan to propose to his girlfriend.

The singer, from Framlingham, really did provide the “Perfect” moment for the proposal, by suddenly breaking off during a performance of the hit song.

Introducing Matthew Reed, from Bedford, to the audience, he said: “Can you be quiet, so this man can ask a question?”

She said yes!

Ed then asked: “Has she said yes?” After Matthew, 34, confirmed that girlfriend Rebecca had accepted his proposal, the singer said: “Fantastic!”

The audience cheered, and he had to wait for the applause to die down before resuming his performance of the song. It’s likely the happy couple will play Ed Sheeran music at their reception when they tie the knot.

Ed Sheeran at the a secret live gig for Heart FM, where he broke off in a song to allow a fan to propose.

The special moment happened at Heart Live, an intimate concert in a tiny London venue, in front of just a few hundred fans who had won a competition on radio station Heart FM.

Normally, Ed is used to playing at much larger venues - and 10s of thousands of fans from across East Anglia are eagerly looking forward to seeing him perform for four nights in Chantry Park, Ipswich, next August.

It’s believed the singer wrote the romantic ballad Perfect about Cherry Seaborn. The couple announced their engagement in January, Instagram, when Ed wrote on Instagram: “Got myself a fiancee just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

In August, it was rumoured they might have already secretly married, despite plans to build a chapel at his Framlingham home falling through. The couple were schoolfriends in Suffolk, and became romantically involved years later.

