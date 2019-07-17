Partly Cloudy

Plans to close Suffolk village school are scrapped

17 July, 2019 - 11:30
Plans to close Beck Row Primary Academy have been scrapped Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans to close a village school and send pupils to another academy have been dropped after campaigners vowed to fight proposals "to the end".

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock opposed the proposed closure of Beck Row school Picture: PA/STEFAN ROUSSEAUHealth secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock opposed the proposed closure of Beck Row school Picture: PA/STEFAN ROUSSEAU

Parents expressed shock after it emerged that Beck Row Primary Academy, in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, could shut with pupils sent to Great Heath Academy in Mildenhall as part of a government pilot scheme to turn educational sites into housing.

The proposed move came to light after documents were leaked following a presentation by LocatEd - the Department for Education's property company.

The Academy Transformation Trust - which runs both schools - was said to be in discussion with the Department for Education (DfE) over the plans.

A petition was launched by Sarah Mower, a parent governor at Beck Row Primary Academy, and achieved more than 1,400 signatures.

John Smith, district councillor for Beck Row, said the community would "campaign to the end".

As well as parents, governors and councillors, West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock also said he "strongly opposed" the threatened closure of Beck Row Primary, which has around 200 pupils.

In a letter, Claire Pritchard, chief operating officer at the Academy Transformation Trust, said: "I wanted to follow up from recent communications and confirm that, after further meetings and conversations between Suffolk County Council, Academy Transformation Trust and LocatEd, the proposed project to merge Beck Row and Great Heath academies has been withdrawn.

"We received some very valuable feedback from the community which fed into this consideration and we feel this is the sensible decision.

"We thank you for your input and look forward to continuing to work together to provide the very best education for our academy communities."

Suffolk County Council (SCC) said it was "very pleased" that the proposal had been withdrawn.

Gordon Jones, cabinet member for education at SCC, said; "Suffolk County Council does not support closing viable schools in developing communities. "Because of this, I am very pleased to hear that the trust has responded to concerns raised by the local community and confirmed that it is not intending to develop its proposal further."

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

