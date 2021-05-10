Have your say on proposed changes to Ixworth Library opening hours

Published: 12:26 PM May 10, 2021

Ixworth Library is proposing closing its doors on Sundays to be able to be open for longer hours during the week. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Ixworth Library is seeking to change its opening hours by extending its week day offerings and closing its doors on Sundays.

Suffolk Libraries is proposing to close the library in Ixworth High Street on Sundays and not open late on Wednesdays, moving these hours to other days.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Libraries said: "The library is generally quite quiet on Sundays and Wednesdays and we believe it would be of more use to customers to open earlier during the week with more consistent hours."

Ixworth library does not currently open earlier than 10.30am.

By opening at 9am on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, it will enable parents to visit after dropping children at school as well as being generally more convenient for many people.

Anyone in the Ixworth area is encouraged to fill in this brief survey on the proposals.

The consultation runs until May 17 and paper copies are available in the library.