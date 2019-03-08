Proposed new art space hopes to awaken county's artists

A new art space could be heading to Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A new one stop shop for Suffolk's art lovers could be heading for Stonham Barns if new plans are approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Those behind the plans for a new gallery and exhibition space at the site are hoping that it will inspire more people to get involved in the pursuit.

Plans have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council for a 229m2 new space to the rear of the site's existing garden centre.

The project is being proposed by David Patrick, owner of Hemingstone Frames which already has a small studio at the site.

The studio currently hosts a picture gallery of over 200 pieces of original art as well as a framing workshop.

Mr Patrick has over 25 years experience as a picture framer and started his art business 18 months ago.

Since then his business has grown and he is looking to expand into the proposed new space, should permission be granted for it.

The new building will have a studio, art gallery and exhibition space where people can exhibit their work as well as a kiln for making fused glass artworks.

You may also want to watch:

The proposed studio would also host arts lessons and provide a space for visitors to create and print their own works.

Members of the public also being able to watch a permanent metalwork artist who will be based in the building.

Mr Patrick said: "This is a really exciting project which wouldn't be able to get off the ground without the help and support of Stonham Barns so I'm really grateful to them.

"There is a real gap in the market between Norwich and London - this type of space just doesn't exist in East Anglia.

"Suffolk is full of artists and it is full of people who come to the county to paint and make art - it's a county that has in part been made famous by artists such as John Constable.

"I'm hoping that people will find it useful as a one-stop shop for everything art-related that is affordable.

"This is for everyone - even those who don't have any previous interest in art - come down and watch someone making some amazing metalwork sculptures, have some lessons.

"You never know, you might awaken the artist in yourself."

It will now be up to Mid Suffolk District Council to consider the plans and make a final decision.