Proposed new art space hopes to awaken county's artists

PUBLISHED: 19:09 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 29 June 2019

A new art space could be heading to Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A new one stop shop for Suffolk's art lovers could be heading for Stonham Barns if new plans are approved.

Those behind the plans for a new gallery and exhibition space at the site are hoping that it will inspire more people to get involved in the pursuit.

Plans have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council for a 229m2 new space to the rear of the site's existing garden centre.

The project is being proposed by David Patrick, owner of Hemingstone Frames which already has a small studio at the site.

The studio currently hosts a picture gallery of over 200 pieces of original art as well as a framing workshop.

Mr Patrick has over 25 years experience as a picture framer and started his art business 18 months ago.

Since then his business has grown and he is looking to expand into the proposed new space, should permission be granted for it.

The new building will have a studio, art gallery and exhibition space where people can exhibit their work as well as a kiln for making fused glass artworks.

The proposed studio would also host arts lessons and provide a space for visitors to create and print their own works.

Members of the public also being able to watch a permanent metalwork artist who will be based in the building.

Mr Patrick said: "This is a really exciting project which wouldn't be able to get off the ground without the help and support of Stonham Barns so I'm really grateful to them.

"There is a real gap in the market between Norwich and London - this type of space just doesn't exist in East Anglia.

"Suffolk is full of artists and it is full of people who come to the county to paint and make art - it's a county that has in part been made famous by artists such as John Constable.

"I'm hoping that people will find it useful as a one-stop shop for everything art-related that is affordable.

"This is for everyone - even those who don't have any previous interest in art - come down and watch someone making some amazing metalwork sculptures, have some lessons.

"You never know, you might awaken the artist in yourself."

It will now be up to Mid Suffolk District Council to consider the plans and make a final decision.

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

