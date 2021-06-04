News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fallen tree cleared from blocked road by volunteers

Holly Hume

Published: 8:45 PM June 4, 2021    Updated: 9:05 PM June 4, 2021
The tree fell in Prospect Hill, Great Cornard

A road has been cleared in West Suffolk after a fallen tree blocked the way and was closed by police.

Officers closed Prospect Hill in Great Cornard shortly after 8.15pm tis evening when the tree fell into the narrow country lane.

Police closed Prospect Hill after the tree fell 

Several local residents  stepped in to help clear the road and finished by 9pm.

Rains have battered the county for most of the day after a week of May half-term sunshine, however it is expected to clear by tomorrow.

Volunteers have stepped in to help clear the road

Sudbury News
West Suffolk News

