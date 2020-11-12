Town pub builds outdoor bar to assist with social distancing

An Eye pub has built an outdoor bar to help customers with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The owners of the Queen’s Head, in Cross Street, built the structure as a means of maintaining an income while Covid-19 measures restrict the number of people who can be served at the pub.

A retrospective planning application was submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission to retain the bar, which planners have now raised no objection to.

Pubs, like restaurants and other hospitality venues, are not permitted to reopen until the lockdown in England ends on December 2.

Planning documents submitted with the application said: "Due to the small bar and restaurant areas available inside the pub when social distancing is applied, the new external bar and associated open garden space will allow sufficient customers for the pub to remain financially viable."