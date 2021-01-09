News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Quiz

Pub quiz: Coronavirus, news of the week and sport

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 8:10 PM January 9, 2021   
Take our pub quiz on Covid, sport and the news of the week

While pubs are closed, quizzing is limited to the home, but that shouldn't stop you from testing your knowledge - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pre-pandemic Saturday nights used to be for going to the pub, meeting with friends, going out for dinner or relaxing at home — but in lockdown, the best you can do is Zoom calls...or this pub quiz.

Test your knowledge on three rounds, including the news from this week, Covid facts and all the latest from the world of sport.

Share it with your friends afterwards to see how they compare.

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Quiz

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in serious crash next to RAF...

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus | Poll

Return of 'Clap for Heroes' branded 'patronising' and not useful

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

People in Suffolk could face checks during latest lockdown, police warn

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus