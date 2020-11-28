Quiz

30 pub quiz questions to try at home - test your knowledge on Covid tiers, Maradona and more

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died earlier this week and tributes have poured in from across the globe. Picture: AP/Carlo Fumagalli Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

With pubs still closed, test your knowledge with our quiz rounds on football legend Diego Maradona, the upcoming Covid tiers and all the latest news from this week.

Suffolk found out on Thursday it would be entering Tier 2 of Covid restrictions when the national lockdown ends next week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk found out on Thursday it would be entering Tier 2 of Covid restrictions when the national lockdown ends next week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Argentinian football star has been a huge loss to the world of sport and tributes have poured in throughout the week.

Coronavirus has also dominated the news this week, with prime minister Boris Johnson outlining plans for how the current national lockdown will end.

We also were told special measures are being introduced for Christmas.

Despite the global pandemic continuing to shape our lives, showbiz, celebrities and politics never take a day off and the week has been filled with revelations.

Pop queen Cher made the news this week after announcing she would be flying across the world to help a lonely animal. Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES Pop queen Cher made the news this week after announcing she would be flying across the world to help a lonely animal. Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Answers to each round can be found at the bottom of the page.

Round 1: Diego Maradona

1• How many World Cups did Maradona play in?

2• How old was the football legend when he made his professional debut?

Pubs were provided with new times for last orders this week and some will not be reopening on December 2 due to rules about alcohol sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Pubs were provided with new times for last orders this week and some will not be reopening on December 2 due to rules about alcohol sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3• What age did he die?

4• Which part of his father’s ancestry led to a fight in 1984 against Athletic Bilbao in Madrid?

5• Which skill was he most renowned for?

6• Which Cuban leaders did he have tattoos of on his leg and arm?

7• Which year did he become head coach to Argentina?

8• How many children did he have?

9• What did he nickname his controversial goal in the 1986 World Cup quarter final against England?

10• Which foot did he favour?

Round 2: In the news

11• Which high street retail group is facing collapse?

12• Which Strictly Come Dancing judge won’t be making the final after getting stuck in the USA?

13• Which British soap has been forced to cancel some of the big stunts planned for its 60th anniversary episode?

14• Which Great British Bake Off runner-up proposed to his girlfriend on the show’s Extra Slice spin off?

15• The top nuclear scientist from which country was killed on Friday?

16• Which pop legend is travelling to Pakistan to help save the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’?

17• Which Friends star got engaged this week?

18• Celebrity Big Brother star Heavy D died this week. Which show did he first find fame on?

19• Which vitamin is due to be offered to elderly and vulnerable groups for free?

20• A funeral worker was fired for posing with the body of which sports star this week?

Round 3: Covid rules

21• How many people can meet in an outdoors public place in Tier 3?

22• Which day do the special Christmas rules come into effect?

23• What time is last orders in Tier 2?

24• In which tiers can you sell alcohol on its own?

25• How many sports fans can attend an event in Tier 1?

26• Can you meet in someone’s garden in Tier 2?

27• Which time do casinos, theatres, cinemas and bingo halls have to close in Tier 2?

28• Can zoos stay open in Tier 3?

29• Can you socialise at a place of worship with someone from outside your household or support bubble in Tier 2?

30• If you live in Tier 3 and travel to a Tier 2 area, can you go for exercise with them?

Answers

Diego Maradona

1• Four

2• 16

3• 60

4• Native American

5• Dribbling

6• Fidel Castro and Che Guevara

7• 2008

8• Three

9• The hand of god

10• Left foot

In the news

11• The Arcadia group

12• Bruno Tonioli

13• Coronation Street

14• Dave Friday

15• Iran

16• Cher

17• Matthew Perry, AKA Chandler

18• Storage Hunters

19• Vitamin D

20• Diego Maradona

Covid rules

21• Six

22• Wednesday, December 23

23• 10pm

24• Tier 1

25• 4,000 or 50% of capacity – whichever is lower

26• Yes

27• 11pm

28• No

29• No

30• Yes, if it is in a public outdoor space like a park.