30 pub quiz questions to try at home - test your knowledge on Covid tiers, Maradona and more
PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 November 2020
With pubs still closed, test your knowledge with our quiz rounds on football legend Diego Maradona, the upcoming Covid tiers and all the latest news from this week.
The Argentinian football star has been a huge loss to the world of sport and tributes have poured in throughout the week.
Coronavirus has also dominated the news this week, with prime minister Boris Johnson outlining plans for how the current national lockdown will end.
We also were told special measures are being introduced for Christmas.
Despite the global pandemic continuing to shape our lives, showbiz, celebrities and politics never take a day off and the week has been filled with revelations.
Answers to each round can be found at the bottom of the page.
Round 1: Diego Maradona
1• How many World Cups did Maradona play in?
2• How old was the football legend when he made his professional debut?
3• What age did he die?
4• Which part of his father’s ancestry led to a fight in 1984 against Athletic Bilbao in Madrid?
5• Which skill was he most renowned for?
6• Which Cuban leaders did he have tattoos of on his leg and arm?
7• Which year did he become head coach to Argentina?
8• How many children did he have?
9• What did he nickname his controversial goal in the 1986 World Cup quarter final against England?
10• Which foot did he favour?
Round 2: In the news
11• Which high street retail group is facing collapse?
12• Which Strictly Come Dancing judge won’t be making the final after getting stuck in the USA?
13• Which British soap has been forced to cancel some of the big stunts planned for its 60th anniversary episode?
14• Which Great British Bake Off runner-up proposed to his girlfriend on the show’s Extra Slice spin off?
15• The top nuclear scientist from which country was killed on Friday?
16• Which pop legend is travelling to Pakistan to help save the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’?
17• Which Friends star got engaged this week?
18• Celebrity Big Brother star Heavy D died this week. Which show did he first find fame on?
19• Which vitamin is due to be offered to elderly and vulnerable groups for free?
20• A funeral worker was fired for posing with the body of which sports star this week?
Round 3: Covid rules
21• How many people can meet in an outdoors public place in Tier 3?
22• Which day do the special Christmas rules come into effect?
23• What time is last orders in Tier 2?
24• In which tiers can you sell alcohol on its own?
25• How many sports fans can attend an event in Tier 1?
26• Can you meet in someone’s garden in Tier 2?
27• Which time do casinos, theatres, cinemas and bingo halls have to close in Tier 2?
28• Can zoos stay open in Tier 3?
29• Can you socialise at a place of worship with someone from outside your household or support bubble in Tier 2?
30• If you live in Tier 3 and travel to a Tier 2 area, can you go for exercise with them?
Answers
Diego Maradona
1• Four
2• 16
3• 60
4• Native American
5• Dribbling
6• Fidel Castro and Che Guevara
7• 2008
8• Three
9• The hand of god
10• Left foot
In the news
11• The Arcadia group
12• Bruno Tonioli
13• Coronation Street
14• Dave Friday
15• Iran
16• Cher
17• Matthew Perry, AKA Chandler
18• Storage Hunters
19• Vitamin D
20• Diego Maradona
Covid rules
21• Six
22• Wednesday, December 23
23• 10pm
24• Tier 1
25• 4,000 or 50% of capacity – whichever is lower
26• Yes
27• 11pm
28• No
29• No
30• Yes, if it is in a public outdoor space like a park.
