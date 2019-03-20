Pub duo to take on charity trek from Tuddenham to Norwich for Guide Dogs charity

Martino Seba and Jaroslav Kudousek are going to be walking from the Tuddenham Fountain to Norwich in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two staff members at the Fountain pub in Tuddenham are embarking on a gruelling trek to Norwich to raise money for the Guide Dogs charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martino Seba and Jaroslav Kudousek are going to be walking from the Tuddenham Fountain to Norwich in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Martino Seba and Jaroslav Kudousek are going to be walking from the Tuddenham Fountain to Norwich in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chef Martino Seba and waiter Jaroslav Kudousek, who are both from the Czech Republic, will head off from the pub at 10.30am on Tuesday, April 2, for their 51 mile walk through the Suffolk and Norfolk countryside.

The duo are also asking fellow ramblers to join them for the opening stage of their journey, from Tuddenham to the Barley Mow pub in Witnesham.

From there, they will say their goodbyes and head off on their three-day trek.

Mr Seba said he was looking forward to getting stuck in to the challenge.

“We are from the Czech Republic and Slovakia and they are full of mountains,” he said. “I have loved walking in the mountains since I was six years old so I will really enjoy this challenge. “I think it will be easier for us as we won’t have to walk up and down so much while walking in Suffolk.”

The pair will take on a route from Tuddenham to Witnesham then up through Suffolk to Eye before heading off through Long Stratton toward’s Norwich.

The pair are hoping to raise as much money as they can for the Guide Dogs charity - and have raised more than £200 already.

Mr Seba said he would like to see lots of people join them for the start of their challenge.

He said: “We wanted to do the challenge for a charity.

“We thought if we raise money for Guide Dogs then it will help humans and animals as well.

“Also, local people who live around the Fountain are all dog lovers.

“We are doing the walk over three days, with two sleeps, stopping off in Eye and somewhere in South Norfolk.

“There si also a public part to the walk.

“We had a few people who said they wanted to walk with us so decided to let them join us to Witnesham.

“I am really looking forward to it and I hope lots of people come and join us for the first part of our journey.

“It is going to be fun.

“It will be like a walking party.”

If you would like to donate to Martino and Jaroslav’s fundraising pot, contact Martino on 07518619014 or email martinoseba@gmail.com