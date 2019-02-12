120 people admitted to hospital a day due to alcohol-related illness- figures show

The scale of alcohol-related admissions to hospitals in Suffolk and Essex has been revealed - with the equivalent of 120 cases recorded every day.

The report released by Public Health England revealed that 43,493 people were admitted to hospital with alcohol related illness across Suffolk and Essex during 2017/18.

That works out to an average of 40 admissions a day in Suffolk and nearly 80 a day in Essex.

Despite a large number of people being admitted in Suffolk and Essex, both regions are below the National average for admissions per 100,000 residents.

Suffolk is the best performing county in the East of England with Essex shortly behind.

Eytan Alexander, CEO of addiction treatment specialists UKAT, said: “The numbers speak for themselves – thousands of people across the East of England hospitalised because of alcohol and worse still, worrying rises in alcohol related deaths.

“It’s time to admit that there is a problem here, and we call on councils across East of England to make better budget decisions this coming April and to invest more of their Public Health Grant into local drug and alcohol treatment services, as well as early intervention and awareness campaigns in order to support those most vulnerable.”

The report also shows that nearly 1,000 people died of alcohol-related conditions in Suffolk and Essex in 2017.

Alcohol-related deaths reached a 10-year high in Suffolk in 2017. Despite the rate per 100,000 residents still being below the national average, alcohol-related deaths have increased by more than 20% since 2008 in the county.

James Reeder, cabinet member for health, said: “In Suffolk, the rate of alcohol related hospital admissions is below the national average and has been consistently so over time; however, it is clear that more needs to be done.

“We are working closely with system partners through Suffolk’s Alcohol Strategy and Suffolk’s Alcohol Prevention at Scale Programmes, to reduce excessive alcohol consumption in Suffolk.

“Support is available in Suffolk and anyone who is experiencing problematic drug or alcohol use should contact Turning Point to ensure they receive the treatment needed to address their needs.

“People can also talk to their GP or Practice Nurse about their alcohol or drug use.”