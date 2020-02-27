Health body becomes latest partner at £39m services hub

Brian Harvey, chair of West Suffolk Council, welcomes Dr Jorg Hoffmann, deputy director of healthcare for Public Health England and Peter Gidman, deputy director head of estates and facilities for Public Health Englandat the site of the Mildenhall Hub. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL West Suffolk College

A £39 million project in west Suffolk bringing a school, leisure, health, community and public services onto one site is welcoming a new partner.

The Mildenhall Hub will house a range of public services under one roof. Picture: CONCERTUS The Mildenhall Hub will house a range of public services under one roof. Picture: CONCERTUS

Public Health England is to move its health protection team into the Mildenhall Hub, which is under construction and due to be completed later this year.

In the short-term it is initially moving to the council's existing offices in Mildenhall and will then move to the Hub when building works are completed.

Once open the Hub will combine a range of public services on one site.

As well as Mildenhall College Academy, the Hub will house a leisure centre, health centre, children's centre, Suffolk Library and advice centre.

Heath secretary Matt Hancock MP was present at the start of work on Mildenhall Hub last year. Picture: MARK WESTLEY Heath secretary Matt Hancock MP was present at the start of work on Mildenhall Hub last year. Picture: MARK WESTLEY

It will also provide office space for a range of partners including Suffolk Police, Suffolk County Council, West Suffolk Council and the NHS.

Public Health England provides specialist public health advice and operational support to the NHS, local authorities and other public sector agencies.

While their role is all about keeping people healthy and protecting the health of the public, they will not be directly involved in treating patients there.

Marcia Faint, centre operations manager for Public Health England in the East of England, said: "We are pleased to be a new partner joining the Mildenhall Hub, working alongside many of our public-sector partners who we already work with on a daily basis.

"It is exciting to be a part of a project that will encourage a more collaborative way of working between partners improving the way we protect the health and wellbeing of residents across the region."

Brian Harvey, the chairman of West Suffolk Council, said: "The Mildenhall Hub is unique, a blueprint for others to follow and I'm thrilled that Public Health England have been able to join this innovative project and locate their regional office here as part of the Government's One Public Estate Programme."

Work began on the hub, in Sheldrick Way, in March last year and completion is scheduled for late 2020.

Joanna Rayner, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for Leisure, Culture and Community Hubs, said the Hub was an exciting scheme because it would mean improved facilities better suited to the needs of people in Mildenhall and the surrounding villages.

"We already share our offices in College Heath Road with a number of partners and we already see people using the services of the council and various partners during a single visit," she said.

"The Hub will take this to a ground-breaking new level - for instance people will be able to visit the health centre, join the gym, borrow library books and speak to local authorities about any issues, all in one visit.

"I'm delighted Public Health England have chosen to be part of this fantastic, ambitious and trailblazing project."