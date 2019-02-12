Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘It could be lifesaving’ – New cancer screening campaign urges women to get tested

PUBLISHED: 00:00 05 March 2019

The cervical cancer screening rate is at a 20-year low Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The cervical cancer screening rate is at a 20-year low Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

rajurahman85

Health experts have launched a major campaign to combat cancer in the east of England – as cervical screening rates fall to a 20-year low.

The campaign, run by Public Health England (PHE), aims to save lives by boosting the number of smear tests booked by women across the region.

Running from March 5 until April 28, the ‘Cervical Screening Saves Lives’ campaign will feature advertising on TV, video, washroom posters, social media and other digital channels.

It seeks to encourage women to respond to their cervical screening invitation letter, and if they missed their last screening, to book an appointment at their GP practice.

According to PHE, around 242 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the east of England each year and around 70 women die from the disease. It is estimated that if everyone attended screening regularly, 83% of cervical cancer cases could be prevented.

Despite this, screening is at a 20-year low – with one in four eligible women in the UK missing their test.

The rate is even worse for the east of England, at 72.9% – below the national average of 80%.

Dr Shylaja Thomas, PHE’s consultant lead for screening and immunisation in the east of England, said: “Too many women put off having a cervical screening test, but [they] are enormously important to reduce the risk of developing cancer of the cervix.

“Pre-cancerous changes in cells can be picked up with a cervical smear test and can be treated to prevent them developing into cancer.

“The number of women having a cervical screening test is decreasing in the east of England and women who do not have regular screening are at an increased risk of developing cervical cancer.

“If cervical cancer develops, this can have devastating consequences. Most cases of cervical cancer can be prevented if caught early enough and the only easy way to know if you have pre-cancerous cells in your cervix is with a smear test.”

PHE research shows that once women have been screened, the vast majority feel positive about the experience, with eight in ten saying they are glad they went and they were put at ease by the nurse or doctor doing the test.

TV personality Dr Dawn Harper, who is supporting the campaign, added: “Cervical screening is one of the most important things women can do to protect themselves from the risk of cervical cancer. Screening can stop cancer before it starts and saves thousands of lives every year.

“Some women are nervous or embarrassed about the test and put off having it done. While it’s not the most enjoyable experience most women say it wasn’t as bad as expected and were glad they did it.

“The tests are usually done at your GP surgery by female nurses who are trained to make women feel more comfortable and talk them through the process. I cannot stress how important it is not to ignore your screening letter – it’s a five minute test that could be lifesaving.”

More information can be found on the NHS website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Concern over ‘weak’ public protection at Suffolk prison

Government inspectors have raised concerns about Hollesley Bay Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Calls made for wholesale review of special educational needs amid damning report

A review of Suffolk's SEND services have been called for by the county council's opposition groups. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Scathing report says special educational needs is not improving quickly enough

Suffolk County Council's special educational needs and disability provision has come under fresh criticism from Ofsted and the CQC. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It could be lifesaving’ – New cancer screening campaign urges women to get tested

The cervical cancer screening rate is at a 20-year low Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Which Suffolk business park has been sold?

An artist impression of the planned Headlam warehouse in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: AshtonSmith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists