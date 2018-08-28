Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lake Lothing third crossing scheme to come under further scrutiny

PUBLISHED: 08:55 28 January 2019

An artist's impression of tthe Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council

An artist's impression of tthe Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council

Archant

A series of public hearings will be held next month as stakeholders, businesses and community groups have their say on a long-awaited third crossing in Lowestoft.

Visualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County CouncilVisualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County Council

With the government authority responsible for overseeing projects of national importance starting its examination into the Lake Lothing Third Crossing application process in December, the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) is continuing its six-month examination into Suffolk County Council’s proposed project.

An open floor hearing on December 5 saw Waveney MP Peter Aldous, Waveney District Council leader Mark Bee, Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks, Lowestoft Town Council, the Chamber of Commerce, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and other local and regional organisations all give their backing to the project.

And the next stage of the examination period will see the PINS examining authority hold four meetings “relating to the proposed Lake Lothing Lowestoft third crossing order.”

The hearings are set to be held at the Ivy House Country Hotel in Oulton Broad, from February 13 to February 15.

The meetings called by the PINS examining authority consist of a development consent order hearing at 10am on Wednesday, February 13; a compulsory acquisition hearing at 2pm on Febuary 13; a hearing about the environment on Thursday, February 14 at 10am and an open floor hearing on Friday, February 15 at 10am.

With these hearings given a topic to focus upon at each meeting, these are for any registered, interested parties – such as stakeholders, local businesses, community groups and so forth, as they get the chance to address the examining authority on the specific subject of that hearing.

The examining authority will then consider these comments when compiling its report.

At the end of the examination period in June, the Planning Inspectorate will have three months to submit its report and recommendation for the project to the relevant Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State will then have a further three months – around December 5 – to grant or refuse development consent for the much-needed crossing to be built, meaning a decision should be known in December 2019.

If anyone is planning to attend any of these hearings, they must email the Planning Inspectorate via lakelothing@pins.gsi.gov.uk by February 6.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists