1,500 deaths investigated by first ever mental health public inquiry

Richard Wade, 30, who took his own life in 2015, shortly after he had been admitted for the first time to a mental health unit in Essex. The deaths of 1,500 people are being investigated by the first public inquiry into mental health to be held in England - Credit: PA/Supplied by family

The deaths of 1,500 people in Essex are being investigated by the first public inquiry into mental health to be held in England.

All died while they were a patient on a mental health ward in Essex, or within three months of being discharged, between 2000 and 2020.

They include the death of Richard Wade, 30, whose Suffolk family have said services "didn't care" for him.

Dr Geraldine Strathdee, chair of the Essex Mental Health Independent Inquiry, said she wants to gather evidence about mental health inpatient deaths in the county over the 21-year period.

She said she wants to see how Essex compares to other areas in England, and whether the issues identified are unique to Essex or evident elsewhere too.

Dr Strathdee said that so far “there are some areas of concern that I have consistently heard”, including a lack of basic information being shared with patients and their families about their care and treatment.

Patients and their families have serious concerns about patients’ physical, psychological and sexual safety on the ward, and there have been “major differences in the quality of care patients receive both in staff attitudes and in the use of effective treatments”, she said.

She said the investigations had only been given a cause of death in around 40% of cases.

The inquiry was announced by Nadine Dorries in 2020, when she was a health minister, following a series of deaths at an NHS mental health unit in Essex.

Dr Strathdee said she will be “making recommendations to the Government on what changes must be made to keep patients safe in mental health inpatient care and to improve the experiences of their families and loved ones”.

Robert Wade, 66, from Sudbury, lost his 30-year-old son Richard Wade to suicide in 2015, shortly after he had been admitted for the first time to a mental health unit.

His son, who lived in Chelmsford, had completed a PhD and had a high-flying job at accounting firm PwC in London.

“He went in (to the mental health unit in Essex) just after midnight,” said Mr Wade.

“He was dead by midday."

Richard Wade, 30, who took his own life within 24 hours over going into a mental health unit in Essex. - Credit: PA/Supplied by family

Mr Wade continued: “It boils down to something really quite simple. They didn’t care.

His mother Linda Wade, 71, said: “There’s got to be change.

“We can’t bring Richard back but that was a young man that went into the Linden Centre for safety and there was no safety.

“To me, from the inquiry there’s got to come change, but it probably needs change right across the UK.”