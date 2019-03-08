E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

"David can take on Goliath" - Campaigners joy as housing scheme rejected

PUBLISHED: 15:32 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 13 August 2019

Mill Mount Field from St Mary's church, looking towards Poplar Hill Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Mill Mount Field from St Mary's church, looking towards Poplar Hill Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

Residents are celebrating after controversial plans to build more than 100 homes on the edge of Stowmarket were rejected by a public inquiry.

Poplar Hill Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPSPoplar Hill Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Developers Gladman had appealed against an earlier decision by Mid Suffolk District Council (MSDC) to refuse permission to build up to 160 houses on Mill Mount Field, off Poplar Hill in Combs.

Gladman claimed the scheme would provide much-needed new homes for the district, but locals led by the Save Mill Mount Field (SMMF) group said it would destroy views across a beautiful valley containing Grade 1 listed St Mary's church and Combs Wood.

They also said the local road network, schools and health services would not be able to cope with the demands placed on it by the development.

Following an inquirheard in Stowmarket, planning inspector Paul Clark ruled that the application did meet guidelines over traffic and infrastructure.

Des Shelley of Save Mill Mount Field Picture: MARK LANGFORDDes Shelley of Save Mill Mount Field Picture: MARK LANGFORD

It would also contribute towards housing requirements for MSDC, although it was not essential in order for the authority to meet its five-year Housing Land Supply requirement.

However he said the scheme would have an adverse impact on the landscape.

You may also want to watch:

In his appeal decision report he said: "The appeal proposal would compromise the appreciation of sufficiently impressive examples of other characteristic features of the landscape as to cause an unacceptable effect on the landscape character and appearance of the area."

Members of SMMF at Mill Mount Field Picture: MARK LANGFORDMembers of SMMF at Mill Mount Field Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The value of the site in forming a separation between Stowmarket and Combs

was also a factor to be taken into account, he said.

Des Shelley, the chairman of the Save Mill Mount Field (SMMF) group, said campaigners were "elated".

"I am just glad that we may have given hope to communities who are fighting other schemes by Gladman in Suffolk and shown that David can take on Goliath," she said.

"We need to see what Gladman are going to do next, they may yet appeal against the the decision to the High Court.

"But for now it is great to know that the chairman heard both sides of the argument and found in our favour.

"I think the strength of feeling from people who were so opposed to the scheme made him realise just how passionately the community felt about it."

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family pays tribute to motorcyclist killed in collision

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Campaigners warn of ‘growing threat’ to rural communities - as plans emerge for more intensive poultry barns

Some of the campaigners who formed the Save Our Suffolk Countryside in opposition to the expansion of intensive poultry farming Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Machinery worth £12,000 stolen from town

The Lennartsfors iron horse was reported missing to police on August 12. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

“David can take on Goliath” - Campaigners joy as housing scheme rejected

Mill Mount Field from St Mary's church, looking towards Poplar Hill Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Ipswich care homes sold in £13m deal

Impact Healthcare REIT has acquired Baylham Care Centre and Barham Care Centre in a £12.9m deal. Photo: Simon Parker.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists