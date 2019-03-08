Fresh concerns from patients spark second minor injuries unit meeting

Dr Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal

Another public meeting is being held by a Suffolk MP after more constituents came forward with concerns about accessing Felixstowe's minor injuries unit - particularly via NHS 111.

Felixstowe community hospital

Dr Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, is to chair a second public discussion about a reduction in services at the Felixstowe Community Hospital with NHS representatives next Friday.

Since April, walk-in patients have not been accepted at the unit, following an announcement in December.

Concerns have also been raised that patients coming through the NHS 111 service are not being referred there.

NHS bosses in Suffolk, from the Ipswich and East Suffolk clinical commissioning group and Suffolk GP Federation, said the changes needed to be made to meet national regulations.

"Patients with minor injuries in Felixstowe are now required to make an appointment in order to receive treatment at the minor injures clinic," a spokesman said.

"This is no longer a walk-in centre due to changes that were necessary to comply with new regulations from NHS England."

This latest meeting with Dr Coffey, which will take place from 7.30pm-8.30pm in a central Felixstowe venue to be announced soon, has been prompted by more constituents getting in touch expressing difficulties with accessing the unit, particularly via the NHS 111 service.

It is for constituents only and will be ticketed on a first-come first-served basis.

People wanting to attend should call either 0207 219 7164 or email therese.coffey.mp@parliament.uk, providing name and address, by noon on October 17.

For security reasons, those attending are asked to bring ID.