What is the guidance on using public transport to get to work?

Workers are being advised to stay off public transport if possible. Picture; STEVE W Archant

New guidance has been released on using public transport as the government tries to get people back to work - what do you need to do if you’re catching a bus or train to do your job?

Greater Anglia have been running near-empty trains during the lockdown. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater Anglia Greater Anglia have been running near-empty trains during the lockdown. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater Anglia

The Department for Transport has said ideally people should walk or cycle to work if that is practical. If not, it suggests they should use a private car.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said that if social distancing rules are followed, trains can carry only about 10% of capacity - so people should avoid them if possible.

But if there is no alternative to public transport, they have provided a list of measures to make journeys as safe as possible:

■ Keeping two metres apart from others wherever possible

■ Wearing a face covering if you can

■ Using contactless payment where possible

■ Avoiding rush hour travel where feasible

■ Washing or sanitising your hands as soon as possible before and after travel

■ Following advice from staff and being considerate to others

However it acknowledges the two-metre guidance might not always be practical and that “there may be situations where you can’t keep a suitable distance from people”, such as on busier services or at peak times.

The document states: “In these cases you should avoid physical contact, try to face away from other people.”

It goes on: “The risk of infection increases the closer you are to another person with the virus and the amount of time you spend in close contact.”

All transport operators have been issued guidance on ensuring stations and services are regularly cleaned, making clear to passengers how to stay two metres apart where possible in stations, airports and ports, and to ensure routes for passengers are clearly communicated to avoid crowding.

The government’s guidance also sets out steps operators should take to provide safe workplaces and services for their staff and passengers across all modes of private and public transport.

Mr Shapps said: “Transport operators and staff have been working hard to ensure that people who need to get to work are able to do so, including crucial NHS workers and all those on the frontline of the fight against the virus.

“Alongside the cycling and walking revolution we are launching, and clear guidance to passengers and operators published today, we can all play our part by following the advice and reducing pressure on public transport.

“If we take these steps, all those who need to use public transport should feel confident that they can do so safely, with the space to maintain social distancing as far as possible.”

This follows a £2bn package of cycling and walking investment announced on Saturday, aimed at delivering a green revolution in travel, easing the pressure on public transport services by helping more people than ever choose alternative forms of travel.

This included £250million for local authorities in England to create pop-up bike lanes with protected space for cycling, wider pavements, safer junctions, and cycle and bus-only corridors.

Greater Anglia has been running trains for essential workers only that have been carrying only about 5% of normal passenger numbers – the cost of running the services has been met by the government.

But as more people do start to return to work, passenger numbers are likely to rise. Managing director Jamie Burles said last month that the company was looking at ways of ensuring it could carry passengers safely once demand for rail services increased.