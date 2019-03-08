Where to go pumpkin picking in and around Suffolk

Enjoy some family-friendly fun at these pick your own pumpkin patches across Suffolk and north Essex.

With just two weeks to go until Halloween, pumpkin season is in full swing. So why not head out and pick your own pumpkin before carving it into a spooky design?

Here's a list of all the pick your own pumpkin patches in Suffolk.

Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze, Bury St Edmunds

In celebration of it's 20th year, Undley Farm's well established pumpkin patch and maize maze event will once again return throughout October.

Set within farmland, the event offers a 'pick your own pumpkin' activity, an especially created themed maize maze, live magic shows by Wayne Goodman, an inflatable obstacle course and a pumpkin shaped bouncy castle. Along with delicious refreshments on site.

When is it?

- Saturday October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

- Monday October 21 to Friday, October 25 (Half term week)

- Saturday October 26 and Sunday, October 20.

Where is it?

Undley Farm, Undley Rd, Beck Row, Lakenheath, Bury Saint Edmunds IP28 8BX.

How much is it?

Entry and parking to the site is free., while the pumpkin prices start from £1 to £6 for the various sizes.

Maize Maze - Adults £5, children £3.50 and a family of four £15.

Pumpkin bouncy castle - £2 for five minutes.

Free pumpkin carving demonstrations are shown twice every day.

GeeWizz Charity Pumpkin Patch & Maize Maze, Fornham St Martin

A popular pumpkin patch which raised more than £15,000 for a children's charity last year will return to Suffolk for a second time.

This year, an exclusive private viewing event will launch the event on Saturday, October 19, where children and young adults with life-threatening conditions, disabilities, and sensory or special needs can participate in selecting their own pumpkin in a safe, calm and quiet environment.

When is it?

The patch and maze will open to the public on Sunday, October 20.

Where is it?

Hall Farm, Fornham St Martin, near Bury St Edmunds, IP31 1SL.

How much is it?

The pumpkin patch offers free entry, free Maize Maze and free parking, while very donation for every pumpkin will help change a local life.

The Pumkin Patch, Foxes Farm Produce, Colchester

Foxes Farm Produce had been growing and harvesting pumpkins for over 10 years before deciding to open their farm up and letting customers come and pick their own.

With added 'pumpkintastic games' and a corn maze this makes a great family fun filled activity.

When is it?

The pumpkin patch is open everyday from 10am to 4pm from Saturday, October 19 through to Thursday, October 31.

Where is it?

Foxes Farm Produce, Aldham, Colchester CO6 3PR.

How much is it?

Entry into the pumpkin patch and the 'pumpkintastic games' is completely free - all you have to pay for is the pumpkins you pick and they range from as little as £1.

An optional £3 extra gives you access to the corn maze and there is a small parking charge of £1 per car which is payable on exit.