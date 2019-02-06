Pupil referral unit joins alternative education trust

Angela Ransbury, chief executive of Raedwald Trust Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

A pupil referral unit in Bury St Edmunds which supports vulnerable children across west Suffolk has joined an education trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First Base Bury St Edmunds, located at Airfield Road in the town, has joined Ipswich-based alternative education provider Raedwald Trust from under local authority control.

The Bury-based pupil referral unit works with children aged three to eight with emotional or behavioural needs and teaches 12 pupils on site, while offering support in primary schools.

Raedwald Trust already provides alternative provision at eight locations in Ipswich for students who are unable to attend mainstream schools due to exclusion, behavioural issues or short and long-term illnesses.

Angela Ransby, chief executive of Raedwald Trust, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the trust to develop the First Base Bury model and build upon the excellent work carried out by the leadership team, staff and governors at First Base Bury St Edmunds over the last 15 years.

“We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and ongoing success at First Base Bury St Edmunds, which will work closely alongside First Base Ipswich, one of our other academies, to extend the trust’s impact on outreach services and dual placement model, while helping us to reshape the agenda for vulnerable children in early years and key stage one who do not attend mainstream school.”

The trust said that no other changes are planned to the teaching staff, governors, the site and its provision, and parents have been informed of the change.

Claire Hargrave, headteacher at First Base Bury St Edmunds, said: “The Raedwald Trust is the perfect home for First Base Bury St Edmunds.

“We are passionate about pupils in Suffolk getting the best support to be happy and successful in their education as well as in their life as they get older.

“Staff here are also thrilled to be working closely with our Ipswich sibling First Base Ipswich, and recognise the strength and impact coming closer together is going to have on delivering first class support to our children and communities.”

Kate Ruttle, chairman of the management committee at First Base Bury, said: “The management committee is delighted that First Base is joining Raedwald Trust. “We all share the same goals to provide the best possible opportunities for our pupils. We bring skills, expertise and people who can strengthen Raedwald Trust and they have skills, expertise and people who can strengthen us. We are very excited about the opportunities ahead.”