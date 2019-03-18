Sunshine and Showers

18 March, 2019 - 09:41
Children at Sebert Wood Primary School with the art wheel for the sculpture Picture: CAROL STREET

Children at Sebert Wood Primary School with the art wheel for the sculpture Picture: CAROL STREET

© 2019 Carol Street Photography

Children from a Bury St Edmunds primary school have decorated a wheel as part of a new art installation which celebrates a man from the town who won the world’s first cycle race 150 years ago.

Pupils at Sebert Wood with the art wheel Picture: CAROL STREETPupils at Sebert Wood with the art wheel Picture: CAROL STREET

Art group The Crafty Foxes held a workshop at Sebert Wood Community Primary School last week ahead of the unveiling of the James Moore sculpture on Mount Road in Bury on Wednesday.

The pupils learnt about James Moore, who won the Paris–Rouen race in 1869 and was one of the first stars of cycle racing.

The Sebert Wood wheel is a sunshine and uses recycled items which were donated to The Crafty Foxes by Bury residents.

The children drew around their hands and then wrote their own inspirational thought on the yellow or orange recycled foam hand they had created.

The wheels have been donated to the project by the cycling club West Suffolk Wheelers and residents.

