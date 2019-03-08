Pupils to take over Tide Mill for the day
PUBLISHED: 13:11 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 18 November 2019
simon@thebridgemarketing.co.uk
School children are set to take over Woodbridge Tide Mill for the day as part of the "Kids in Museums" scheme.
Pupils from St Mary's C of E primary school in Woodbridge will work alongside staff and volunteers learning the ways of the water mill.
You may also want to watch:
As well as helping to run the mill on November 27 they will undertake essential roles and receive certificates for their efforts.
Education coordinator at Tide Mill Museum, Heather Sheehan said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming school children from the local area to our takeover morning.
"It is a great opportunity to engage children with Woodbridge's riverside heritage and introduce them to what is involved in milling as well as maintaining, restoring and curating the museum."
Established in 2010, the scheme is an attempt at making galleries and museums more accessible to children to help integrate them in to cultural history.