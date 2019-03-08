E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pupils to take over Tide Mill for the day

PUBLISHED: 13:11 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 18 November 2019

The Tide Mill is used to school parties visiting but this time the kids are taking over. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

The Tide Mill is used to school parties visiting but this time the kids are taking over. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

School children are set to take over Woodbridge Tide Mill for the day as part of the "Kids in Museums" scheme.

Head miller Dan Tarrant-Willis and his colleague Mary Shuttleworth enjoy the demonstrations as much as the visitors do. Picture: GEMMA JARVISHead miller Dan Tarrant-Willis and his colleague Mary Shuttleworth enjoy the demonstrations as much as the visitors do. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Pupils from St Mary's C of E primary school in Woodbridge will work alongside staff and volunteers learning the ways of the water mill.

As well as helping to run the mill on November 27 they will undertake essential roles and receive certificates for their efforts.

Education coordinator at Tide Mill Museum, Heather Sheehan said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming school children from the local area to our takeover morning.

The Tide Mill is a big part of Woodbridge history where children are welcome to learn about its heritage. Picture: SIMON BALLARDThe Tide Mill is a big part of Woodbridge history where children are welcome to learn about its heritage. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

"It is a great opportunity to engage children with Woodbridge's riverside heritage and introduce them to what is involved in milling as well as maintaining, restoring and curating the museum."

Established in 2010, the scheme is an attempt at making galleries and museums more accessible to children to help integrate them in to cultural history.

