E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police issue warning after customers conned out of money in puppy sale fraud

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 May 2020

Police have reported several incidents of fraud when customers attempt to buy puppies (file photo) Picture: JOY GONZSOR/THE KENNEL CLUB

Police have reported several incidents of fraud when customers attempt to buy puppies (file photo) Picture: JOY GONZSOR/THE KENNEL CLUB

Joy Gonzsor ©

Dog lovers are being warned to be cautious when buying puppies online after police received numerous reports of people in Suffolk and north Essex being conned out of their money.

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), which investigates fraud across the region, said ten customers have been tricked out of their money after responding to adverts selling puppies.

On each occasion the buyer transferred the money to the seller - only to discover the address they were given was incorrect when they went to collect their new dog.

It is believed one address was sent to up to nine would-be customers, though the homeowner in question was not involved in the scam.

The ‘sellers’ have been claiming the Covid-19 outbreak as the reason for requesting the money in full before the victims go to pick up their puppy.

Of the ten incidents, two of the victims were in Essex and one was in Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

Cavapoo puppies were listed for sale in each of the incidents.

Detective Sergeant Kieran Doyle, of ERSOU, said: “Sadly there are unscrupulous people who are looking to take advantage of the current lockdown situation by tricking people into handing over money in scams such as this one.”

“Not only are people handing over large sums of money for a pet they will never receive, they also have to deal with the emotional fallout and disappointment of the situation.

“We’d urge people to be cautious before buying anything online, but in particular animals such as puppies.

“If someone is requesting full payment before you have physically seen the puppy or if they’ve demanded a bank transfer rather than accepting PayPal or payment on collection, then we would advise you not to go ahead with the sale.

“The fraudster may also request further fees for travel insurance, documentation, or equipment. However, this never materialises.

“We’d also ask that you take the time to properly research the seller – in scams such as this the seller’s details are often linked to multiple adverts on several different selling sites, which could be another red flag.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

North Stander: Who really is the bigger club - Ipswich Town or Norwich City?

Which club is bigger - IpswichTown or Norwich City? Terry Hunt and David Lees disagree - as you'd expect! Picture: ARCHANT

Police issue warning after customers conned out of money in puppy sale fraud

Police have reported several incidents of fraud when customers attempt to buy puppies (file photo) Picture: JOY GONZSOR/THE KENNEL CLUB

Further coronavirus testing facilities opening in Suffolk and north Essex

The drive-through testing centre near the Copdock interchange in Ipswich has tested more than 3,000 people Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trial date set for man accused of murdering solicitor wife at Suffolk farmhouse

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man jailed for throwing punch which caused traumatic brain injury

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24