Puppets by designers behind 'Life of Pi' coming to Suffolk theatre

person

William Warnes

Published: 11:30 AM May 26, 2022
Outdoor show at Theatre in the Forest

Red Rose Chain will be transforming Sutton Hoo into Birnam Wood - Credit: Red Rose Chain

Puppets from the Olivier award-winning designers behind 'Life of Pi' will be creating witch puppets for Theatre in the Forest's production of Macbeth. 

The Shakespeare tragedy will be performed at Sutton Hoo as Red Rose Chain transform the site into Birnam Wood. 

The show will run from July 27 to August 20, 2022.

Nick Barnes Puppets, designers for the stage production of Life of Pi, will be responsible for three giant witch puppets for the performance. 

The company said: "We are so excited to be working with Red Rose Chain. The collaboration has challenged us to create witches like you have never seen before and we are looking forward to bringing these classic characters to life in a wonderful and original way."

Joanna Carrick, Red Rose Chain artistic director, said: "I have never been so excited about directing a show. This will be a Macbeth to appeal to everyone's imaginations."

To purchase tickets, visit www.redrosechain.com/macbeth.

