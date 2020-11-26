Festive hand sanitiser to be sold in new pop-up shop hitting coastal high street

A new pop-up shop is coming to Aldeburgh this December Picture: CALLUKM TEGGIN/ PURDY AND FIGG ©CallumTegginWickermanPhotography2020

A pop-up shop selling festive smelling hand sanitiser is to open up on a Suffolk high street.

Purdy and Figg will be moving into Aldeburgh High Street from December 4.

The shop will be hosted inside part of 152 High Street which is currently up for sale.

The brand was set up two years ago by NHS Nurse Purdy Rubin and horticulturist Charlotte Figg and aims to mix luxury fragrances with environmentally friendly products.

It will be the first time the brand will have held its own pop-up shop.

The sanitisers on sale will be sprays rather than gels used in many other products.

Purdy and Figg’s hand santitisers all feature a range of different scents from citrus to floral and wood.

However, the pop-up shop in Aldeburgh will also be selling a special fragrance for Christmas; Frankincense and Myrrh.

The shop will remain in Aldeburgh until December 23.

