News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Pylon campaigners slam chancellor's mini-budget planning laws

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 11:30 AM September 26, 2022
Rosie Pearson, Kwasi Kwarteng and a picture of pylons.

East Anglian pylon campaigner, Rosie Pearson, has slammed the government's 'mini-budget' plans to loosen planning laws - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA/Susan Lang

An East Anglian pylon campaigner has slammed the government's 'mini-budget' plans to loosen planning laws. 

Rosie Pearson, founder of the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons group, said that the budget "shows contempt to communities and the countryside".

Under new rules announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, planning regulations will be streamlined while securing planning permission will be made easier.

Rosie Pearson, founder of the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons group.

Rosie Pearson, founder of the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons group - Credit: Susan Lang

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has also proposed the establishment of 'investment zones' across the UK which would see areas of low tax and low regulation for businesses - an initiative Number 10 hopes will drive economic growth. 

However, groups campaigning against the establishment of a 110-mile long National Grid pylons project across East Anglia say such policies are "wrong on so many levels".

“The environmental impact of this 110-mile long pylons project is not whether you like to look at them or not," said Ms Pearson. 

"Huge numbers of trees will be cut down and we will lose wildlife accordingly.

"We are already one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries. The chancellor has inferred that communities are a burden, consultation is a burden, environment is a burden.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash
  2. 2 Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-1 defeat at Plymouth unfolded
  1. 4 McKenna's verdict on 2-1 defeat at Plymouth
  2. 5 136 new homes in village to go on sale this winter
  3. 6 Man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into wall
  4. 7 Fire crews tackling 'well alight' blaze in derelict building
  5. 8 64 new homes set for approval in village despite protests
  6. 9 Plans for over 100 homes in Suffolk village recommended for approval
  7. 10 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Plymouth loss

"It appears that it’s simply growth at any cost. That is just so wrong on many levels.”

Activists also say Mr Kwarteng's proposal to accelerate projects "flies in the face of a recent legal review by top planning KC Charles Banner who warned that "if left uncorrected National Grid’s legal deficiencies surrounding this pylon project will infect the later statutory consultation".

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Under new rules announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, planning regulations will be streamlined while securing planning permission will be made easier - Credit: PA

The pylons group said it will fight any loosening of planning restrictions "all the way".

“Anything that removes communities from the planning process, reduces environmental protections and shifts the balance of power to the private sector any further is extremely alarming," added Ms Pearson. 

"There are very few benefits to be seen of this worrying bonfire of planning and environmental regulations - and a huge downside risk for our environments and our communities.”

Planning and Development
Planning
UK Government
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The river at Doves House Meadows in Great Cornard

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Body of man found by river in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A12

A12

£1.2billion plans to transform A12 move a step closer

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
New Road in Naughton where the crash happened

Suffolk Live News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Ball has recently re-opened Nourish in Newbourne after taking time out of the industry

Much-loved Suffolk café re-opens after shock summer closure 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person