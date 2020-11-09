E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Find out if you could become a police detective

PUBLISHED: 10:54 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 09 November 2020

Leia Dowsing was one of the first generation of detectives to join Suffolk Police through the direct entry course Picture: ARCHANT

Leia Dowsing was one of the first generation of detectives to join Suffolk Police through the direct entry course Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An online question and answer session will be held tomorrow following the launch of another round of recruitment for Suffolk police’s direct entry detective programme.

Despite raising a few eyebrows when it was first launched in 2017, the innovative scheme to recruit and train detectives without the requirement of having two years’ experience of working on the beat in uniform has been a success for the force.

The project was nominated in the World Class Policing Awards in 2019, and a new round of recruitment opened on Monday, November 2, closing on Friday, November 20.

MORE: Meet the new detectives being ‘fast-tracked’ through Suffolk police

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, an online Q&A webchat will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 5.30pm where potential recruits can ask questions about the role and the recruitment process.

For more information, visit Suffolk police’s website here.

