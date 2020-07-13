Quay Theatre to stay closed until New Year

Sudbury’s Quay Theatre has announced it will stay closed until 2021 because of the coronavirus.

The theatre, in Quay Lane, closed in March as the pandemic tightened its grip and Britain went into lockdown.

Last week the government lifted some restrictions but on outdoor theatres only.

A statement from the Quay said: “After much consideration of government guidelines and with months of uncertainty ahead we have decided we will be unable to re-open The Quay Theatre fully for shows until January 2021.

“With so much to consider, including the safety of acts, staff, hirers and volunteers along with the public, and the possibility of a second spike in Covid-19 cases, we do not feel confident of pursuing a programme this autumn without the possibility of major losses, impeding our ability to continue into the future.”

The theatre said ticket holders for autumn shows would be contacted in due course about rescheduling and refund options.

However live recorded content is being streamed by the theatre at online.quaysudbury.com

This features music, talks, readings, sketches, a children’s corner, audio recordings and plays, all recorded in Sudbury and the surrounding area.

