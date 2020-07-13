E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Quay Theatre to stay closed until New Year

PUBLISHED: 14:20 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 13 July 2020

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sudbury’s Quay Theatre has announced it will stay closed until 2021 because of the coronavirus.

The theatre, in Quay Lane, closed in March as the pandemic tightened its grip and Britain went into lockdown.

Last week the government lifted some restrictions but on outdoor theatres only.

A statement from the Quay said: “After much consideration of government guidelines and with months of uncertainty ahead we have decided we will be unable to re-open The Quay Theatre fully for shows until January 2021.

“With so much to consider, including the safety of acts, staff, hirers and volunteers along with the public, and the possibility of a second spike in Covid-19 cases, we do not feel confident of pursuing a programme this autumn without the possibility of major losses, impeding our ability to continue into the future.”

The theatre said ticket holders for autumn shows would be contacted in due course about rescheduling and refund options.

However live recorded content is being streamed by the theatre at online.quaysudbury.com

This features music, talks, readings, sketches, a children’s corner, audio recordings and plays, all recorded in Sudbury and the surrounding area.

MORE: How the Quay Theatre is still entertaining the public in lockdown

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

