The Queen always found the right words, now King Charles must too

Opinion

King Charles III and the Prince of Wales follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. - Credit: PA

In 100 years' time, school books will say that Thursday, September 8 2022 marked the end of the second Elizabethan age.

We may not think of ourselves as living in “an age” as we may think of the ‘Victorians’ having done so – but we are.

And that age has been a transformative one.

Queen Elizabeth II – Britain’s longest reigning monarch – presided over 70 years of vast changes.

When she was coronated in 1953 rationing was still being phased out, Britain still thought of itself as an imperial power, and the Cold War was starting to ramp up.

She had been on the throne nearly seven years before the UK’s first motorway was built.

As her reign came to an end, there were more than 2,300 miles of motorway. The Cold War has been over for more than 30 years. And Britain’s empire has, rightly, dissolved into a looser association of "free and equal" countries – the Commonwealth.

Throughout this all, the Queen remained a figurehead. Rarely in the foreground of events, but an ever-present matriarchal figure.

Only occasionally did she intervene.

One memorable exception was her interjection ahead of the Scottish independence referendum in 2014 when she simply said: “I hope people will think very carefully about the future.”

Even then, we didn’t truly know what she thought about the issue.

Despite this, she helped shape how we as a nation thought of ourselves. In part, because she appeared almost constantly in everyday life – on coins, banknotes and stamps. This was her as an image.

But she also appeared – maybe more importantly – very much as a human in difficult times.

In a message to a New York church service the week after the September 11 terror attacks, she signed off by saying: “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

It is a line that has featured in much of the coverage since her death.

Then in April 2020, during the fearful days of the first Covid lockdown, she appeared on our TV screens.

She said: “Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

And, echoing Dame Vera Lynn’s wartime anthem We’ll Meet Again, she continued: “We should take comfort that, while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

Queen Elizabeth had a knack for finding the right words when it mattered.

She also represented one of the last living links to the Second World War that is so ingrained in our psyche as a nation.

Through the 70 years she was Queen she for the most part kept up with a vastly changing nation – all while bringing with her a link back to the country’s “finest hour”.

Now as King Charles’ reign begins, Britain again faces serious challenges.

The Queen said she “didn’t have an apprenticeship” as “my father died much too young”. King Charles has served a 70-year apprenticeship.

And in that time, his own views on some matters have become well known via the ‘black spider’ memos he sent to government ministers while heir to the throne.

In a speech in 2018, the Queen said he had also established himself as: “A champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader – a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history.”

Now, he will assume the key role in forging Britain’s national identity going forward.

The symbol will change – coins, stamps and banknotes will bear his face rather than that of his mothers.

The role of finding the correct words in those moments of crisis will also fall to him.

But that link back to the Second World War which still looms so large in how the UK sees itself will no longer be there.

His reign will not be as long as the Queen’s, and whether it will be remembered as fondly as the Queen’s will come down to how he appears in those moments of crisis when the nation needs someone to say just the right thing.