Queen Elizabeth's visit to Suffolk's cathedral in 2009 for Maundy service

In 2009 the Queen gave more than 160 people specially-minted coins in a service at Suffolk's cathedral.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Bury St Edmunds to take part in the annual Maundy service.

The public lined the streets and hundreds packed into the cathedral to see the Queen present 83 men and women with two purses of money during the ceremony in recognition of each individual’s work in their community.

During the highly traditional service – which traces its roots back to the 12th century and included a procession of the Yeomen of the Guard, Suffolk dignitaries and religious leaders – the Queen talked to each community stalwart, one by one, and carefully handed them the specially-minted coins.

Betty Curtayne, then 94, from Bury, briefly enjoyed a conversation with Her Majesty.

Ms Curtayne said: “The Queen asked me about my work with the Quakers and I told her I had written a history book on them.

“She said it sounded very interesting. It was very exciting and a wonderful experience.”

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh chatted to locals during a walkabout following the service and then enjoyed a reception in the Athenaeum.

Bob Cockle, Bury mayor at the time, who dined on the same table as the Queen, said: “It was a compliment to the town to have the Queen here and a really great day for Bury.

“The Queen was very chatty and I was very surprised to hear her knowledge of the rural area and her concerns about the closure of post offices, shops and pubs.”

Among the unsung heroes receiving money was retired school matron Kathleen Grimwood who, at 107 years old, was thought to be the oldest recipient of Maundy Money.

Miss Grimwood, who had received four congratulatory telegrams from the Queen but had not met her before, joked: “I was thrilled to bits with the Maundy Money as I am stone broke. It was lovely meeting Her Majesty – it was the best day of my life.”

107-year-old Kathleen Grimwood from Sudbury with her Maundy money

Paddy Gough, a rear gunner in the famous Dambusters raid during the Second World War, also said it was an honour to meet the Queen.

Mr Gough, then 86, from Capel St Mary, said: “I try and do as much as I can in the community including picking up litter, neighbourhood watch and cycle proficiency at the school as it keeps me young. I am a royalist and I think the Queen has a special place in all our hearts.”

June Peacock, then 78 and from Sutton, near Woodbridge, who was among the recipients largely for her work with her local church and as a former district councillor, said: “I am absolutely over the moon and I can’t believe that I was a part of this grand event.

“I just got this envelope marked from Buckingham Palace and I couldn’t believe it – it was just so out of the blue. Ever since I found out, the excitement has been building.”

To celebrate the royal visit Ned Pamphilon, a Suffolk artist, painted the monarch.

Mr Pamphilon commemorated the special royal visit by painting the Queen, Cathedral and a Maundy full moon live at Cornhill Walk, Bury.

Ned Pamphilon, a Suffolk artist, painted the monarch to commemorate her visit to Bury St Edmunds for the Maundy service in 2009.

He said: “The Queen has a role in promoting Britain and it is nice that she has supported the community of St Edmundsbury. These are trying economic times and it is essential we support and promote our region of East Anglia and art can help do that.”

It is not the first association Mr Pamphilon had with the Queen.

Earlier that year, he sent the Queen a copy of his CD, My Name Is Edmund. He produced the song alongside hundreds of children from St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School in Bury following an EADT campaign to make Edmund the patron saint of England.

In a letter from Buckingham Palace, Mr Pamphilon was thanked for the CD, and the Queen was said to be interested in the reasons behind the recording.

