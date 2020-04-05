‘Better days will return’: Queen’s resolute message on coronavirus

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 20:22 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:01 05 April 2020

HM Queen Elizabeth II has made a televised address to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: BUCKINGHAM PALACE/PA

HM Queen Elizabeth II has made a televised address to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: BUCKINGHAM PALACE/PA

The Queen has urged people to “remain united and resolute” in fighting coronavirus, telling the nation during a rare televised address: “We will overcome it.”

In her speech, the Queen echoed the words of Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynne’s Second World War anthem, when she said “we will meet again”.

Speaking from Windsor Castle, the monarch personally thanked frontline NHS staff, care workers and key workers for their “selfless” determination – and thanked those who have heeded government lockdown rules.

Her Majesty said: “I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

The Queen also drew similarities to the time of the Blitz and sympathised with those feeling a “painful sense of separation from their loved ones”.

This was the fourth time the Queen has given a televised address during troubled times, with previous speeches broadcast after the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, ahead of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 and during the first Gulf War in 1991.

She added: “The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.

“The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

Her Majesty also acknowledged the struggles and strength experienced across the Commonwealth and the “grief” some have experienced, the “financial difficulties” many face and the “enormous changes” nations are enduring.

The Queen has been staying at her Berkshire home of Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh since March 19, arriving earlier than normal for the Easter period as a precaution amid the pandemic.

The address was pre-recorded under special circumstances after advice was sought from the Medical Household, with only one other occupant – a cameraman wearing personal protective equipment – present in the White Drawing Room.

