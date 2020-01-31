E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Busy day on the coast for the Queen and Duke during Suffolk visit

PUBLISHED: 14:30 04 February 2020

The Queen and Prince Philip after the presentation in Lowestoft Picture: JOHN KERR

The Queen and Prince Philip after the presentation in Lowestoft Picture: JOHN KERR

JOHN KERR

The Queen and Prince Philip had a day at the seaside in Suffolk back in 1985 - but like all royal visits there was no time for sunning themselves on the beach.

Prince Philip greeting some Lowestoft residents on their visit Picture: JOHN KERRPrince Philip greeting some Lowestoft residents on their visit Picture: JOHN KERR

It was August, so Lowestoft was looking radiant and the streets were packed to welcome the royal couple.

EADT photographer John Kerr captured Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh as they toured the town centre, meeting the crowds, and took part in a ceremony with local dignitaries to rename part of the London Road North pedestrian shopping precinct Queen Elizabeth II Place.

During the day, they also had lunch at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club, and made a visit to Broad House Museum, Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad.

Do you remember seeing the Queen during her visit to Lowestoft in 1985? Can you spot yourself in one of the photos in our gallery?

The Queen receiving flowers from some of the younger members of the crowd Picture: JOHN KERRThe Queen receiving flowers from some of the younger members of the crowd Picture: JOHN KERR

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

The Queen as she made her way up Lowestoft high street Picture: JOHN KERRThe Queen as she made her way up Lowestoft high street Picture: JOHN KERR

Waving out the windows to the public as crowds were eager to see her arrival Picture: JOHN KERRWaving out the windows to the public as crowds were eager to see her arrival Picture: JOHN KERR

Union Jacks were out waving for the Queen as she made her way through the town Picture: JOHN KERRUnion Jacks were out waving for the Queen as she made her way through the town Picture: JOHN KERR

Did you manage to see the Queen on her visit to Lowestoft in 1985? Picture: JOHN KERRDid you manage to see the Queen on her visit to Lowestoft in 1985? Picture: JOHN KERR

Cameramen took up some precarious positions to get pictures and video of the Queen's arrival Picture: JOHN KERRCameramen took up some precarious positions to get pictures and video of the Queen's arrival Picture: JOHN KERR

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters remove roof to tackle outbuilding blaze near chip shop

A photo showing the damage caused by the fire in Newmarket. Picture: MATT SADLER

‘Delays likely’ warning ahead of works

Anglian Water will be carrying out two sets of works on the B1532 London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Writer gives away book profits to Ipswich homeless people

Jon Bryant is donating profits from his book to Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG). Picture: IPSWICH HOUSING ACTION GROUP

Engineering trains wipe out rush-hour services on the East Suffolk line

There were no early trains through Woodbridge on the East Suffolk Line. Picture: JAMES GARTHWAITE
Drive 24