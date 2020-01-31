Nostalgia: Busy day on the coast for the Queen and Duke during Suffolk visit
PUBLISHED: 14:30 04 February 2020
JOHN KERR
The Queen and Prince Philip had a day at the seaside in Suffolk back in 1985 - but like all royal visits there was no time for sunning themselves on the beach.
It was August, so Lowestoft was looking radiant and the streets were packed to welcome the royal couple.
EADT photographer John Kerr captured Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh as they toured the town centre, meeting the crowds, and took part in a ceremony with local dignitaries to rename part of the London Road North pedestrian shopping precinct Queen Elizabeth II Place.
During the day, they also had lunch at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club, and made a visit to Broad House Museum, Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad.
Do you remember seeing the Queen during her visit to Lowestoft in 1985? Can you spot yourself in one of the photos in our gallery?
