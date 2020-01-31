Gallery

Nostalgia: Busy day on the coast for the Queen and Duke during Suffolk visit

The Queen and Prince Philip after the presentation in Lowestoft Picture: JOHN KERR JOHN KERR

The Queen and Prince Philip had a day at the seaside in Suffolk back in 1985 - but like all royal visits there was no time for sunning themselves on the beach.

Prince Philip greeting some Lowestoft residents on their visit Picture: JOHN KERR Prince Philip greeting some Lowestoft residents on their visit Picture: JOHN KERR

It was August, so Lowestoft was looking radiant and the streets were packed to welcome the royal couple.

EADT photographer John Kerr captured Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh as they toured the town centre, meeting the crowds, and took part in a ceremony with local dignitaries to rename part of the London Road North pedestrian shopping precinct Queen Elizabeth II Place.

During the day, they also had lunch at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club, and made a visit to Broad House Museum, Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad.

The Queen receiving flowers from some of the younger members of the crowd Picture: JOHN KERR The Queen receiving flowers from some of the younger members of the crowd Picture: JOHN KERR

The Queen as she made her way up Lowestoft high street Picture: JOHN KERR The Queen as she made her way up Lowestoft high street Picture: JOHN KERR

Waving out the windows to the public as crowds were eager to see her arrival Picture: JOHN KERR Waving out the windows to the public as crowds were eager to see her arrival Picture: JOHN KERR

Union Jacks were out waving for the Queen as she made her way through the town Picture: JOHN KERR Union Jacks were out waving for the Queen as she made her way through the town Picture: JOHN KERR

Did you manage to see the Queen on her visit to Lowestoft in 1985? Picture: JOHN KERR Did you manage to see the Queen on her visit to Lowestoft in 1985? Picture: JOHN KERR

Cameramen took up some precarious positions to get pictures and video of the Queen's arrival Picture: JOHN KERR Cameramen took up some precarious positions to get pictures and video of the Queen's arrival Picture: JOHN KERR

