Taking tea with the Queen

The Queen with Margaret Baxter, 96, who previously met the Queen at the end of the Second World War in Portsmouth when she was serving in the Auxiliary Service (ATS) Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A Needham Market mum was given the opportunity of a life time to meet the Queen at the Buckingham Palace Garden party as part of a celebration for her British Empire Medal awarded last year.

Margaret Baxter, 96, attended the party alongside her daughter, Megan Staff, who flew over from Australia for the occasion.

The pair met the Queen as well as Lady Susan Hussey who is Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and Godmother to the Duke of Cambridge.

Ms Baxter was awarded the BEM for services to people with sight impairment in Stowmarket.

She has been a reader at Newstalk, a service which brings news to visually impaired people in the Stowmarket area for more than 30 years, and continues to read today.

She was also commended for the work she has done to support people across Suffolk and Zimbabwe during her lifetime.