Tree planting marks the start of town's platinum jubilee celebrations

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM March 1, 2022
Sue Ayres planting a cherry tree to mark the start of Sudbury's jubilee events.

A tree planting ceremony took place on Monday (February 28). - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A cherry tree has been planted in Sudbury cemetery to mark the beginning of the town's celebrations for the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The ceremony took place on Monday, with Mayor Sue Ayres saying she was "honoured" to mark the start of Sudbury's jubilee events.  

The mayor, who wore yellow and blue in support of Ukraine, was supported at the ceremony by former mayors Adrian Osborne, Robert Spivey and John Sayers.

The planting, which was part of the Queen's green canopy project, is just the start of the events and activities on offer in Sudbury. A country fair and street party are just two of the ways that the town is marking the occasion.

The mayor added: "I am really looking forward to it. It's an exciting time. "There's so much to look forward to, there's something for everyone, from two to 102!"

Deputy Mayor Cllr Ellen Murphy, Mayor Sue Ayres and her consort June Freeman.

The planting took place as part of the Queen's green canopy. Left-Right Deputy Mayor Cllr Ellen Murphy, Mayor Sue Ayres and her consort June Freeman. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People attending the tree planting ceremony

The tree planting marks the start of the town's platinum jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


The Queen Platinum Jubilee
Sudbury News
Babergh News
Suffolk

