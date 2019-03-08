Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What we know so far about the Queen's Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 05:30 19 May 2019

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

It is nearly time for the Queen's Birthday flypast - and Suffolk and Essex could again get one of the best views of the impressive spectacle. Here's what we know.

A view of the RAF 100 flypast from the roof of Orwell Park School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA view of the RAF 100 flypast from the roof of Orwell Park School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event, which will mark the Queen's 93rd birthday, will see a procession of fighter jets, helicopters and army aircraft fly over the region as they make their way to Buckingham Palace where thousands will be excitedly waiting for the display.

The 'Trooping The Colour' display takes place every year on the second Saturday of June which this time falls on June 8.

But, what else do we know so far about the event?

A view of the RAF 100 flypast from the roof of Orwell Park School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA view of the RAF 100 flypast from the roof of Orwell Park School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Route

The route and timings are yet to be officially confirmed by the Ministry of Defence. However, a similar route as previous years, making its way over Suffolk and Essex before reaching London, seems likely.

In the past, it has formed up over Southwold, before heading towards Ipswich, then Colchester and Chelmsford before reaching Buckingham Palace.

A series of applications published by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) list 'no fly zones' on June 8 between 10am and 1pm, mapping out a route which mirrors those taken over previous years.

The Seafire during the Battle of Britain flypast over Bentwaters. Picture: SIMON PARKERThe Seafire during the Battle of Britain flypast over Bentwaters. Picture: SIMON PARKER

You may also want to watch:

Official times are expected to be published around a week before the flypast.

Which aircraft will be used?

There has been no confirmation of which aircraft will be used but typically fighter jets, both old and new, as well as a range of helicopters and transport planes will feature.

Last year's list featured; Puma, Chinook, BBMF Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane, A400M Atlas, C17 Globemaster III, Voyager, two Typhoons, four Tornado GR4s, and nine Red Arrows which ended the display with their trademark colour run.

Will there be rehearsal flypasts?

Yes. There are typically several practises before the big day.

This year, applications published by the CAA for 'no fly zones' suggest that run throughs will take place between June 3-5.

Sadly, Essex will miss out this time round as the suggested routes take the display through Suffolk and into Norfolk and then Lincolnshire.

Leiston, Saxmundham, Halesworth and Lowestoft may be treated to a few extra views of the procession as they carry out their dress rehearsal.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

U’s star Szmodics could be on his way to Robins

Sammie Szmodics celebrates with team-mate Sam Saunders after giving the U's an early lead, against MK Dons in the final home game of the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suffolk superstar ‘Josh of the Jungle’ halfway through mammoth ultra marathon challenge

Josh Hearnden has completed his first ultra marathon and will start his next in Peru in June. Picture: JOSH OF THE JUNGLE

Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash on country road

The collision happened on the B1077 (Aspall Road) at the junction with Bellwell Lane Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

We’re not kidding – Police receive several calls about goats on the A12

There are reports of goats on the A12 Picture: PAUL CARVER / CITZENSIDE.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists