What we know so far about the Queen's Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year

It is nearly time for the Queen's Birthday flypast - and Suffolk and Essex could again get one of the best views of the impressive spectacle. Here's what we know.

A view of the RAF 100 flypast from the roof of Orwell Park School

The event, which will mark the Queen's 93rd birthday, will see a procession of fighter jets, helicopters and army aircraft fly over the region as they make their way to Buckingham Palace where thousands will be excitedly waiting for the display.

The 'Trooping The Colour' display takes place every year on the second Saturday of June which this time falls on June 8.

But, what else do we know so far about the event?

A view of the RAF 100 flypast from the roof of Orwell Park School

The Route

The route and timings are yet to be officially confirmed by the Ministry of Defence. However, a similar route as previous years, making its way over Suffolk and Essex before reaching London, seems likely.

In the past, it has formed up over Southwold, before heading towards Ipswich, then Colchester and Chelmsford before reaching Buckingham Palace.

A series of applications published by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) list 'no fly zones' on June 8 between 10am and 1pm, mapping out a route which mirrors those taken over previous years.

The Seafire during the Battle of Britain flypast over Bentwaters.

Official times are expected to be published around a week before the flypast.

Which aircraft will be used?

There has been no confirmation of which aircraft will be used but typically fighter jets, both old and new, as well as a range of helicopters and transport planes will feature.

Last year's list featured; Puma, Chinook, BBMF Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane, A400M Atlas, C17 Globemaster III, Voyager, two Typhoons, four Tornado GR4s, and nine Red Arrows which ended the display with their trademark colour run.

Will there be rehearsal flypasts?

Yes. There are typically several practises before the big day.

This year, applications published by the CAA for 'no fly zones' suggest that run throughs will take place between June 3-5.

Sadly, Essex will miss out this time round as the suggested routes take the display through Suffolk and into Norfolk and then Lincolnshire.

Leiston, Saxmundham, Halesworth and Lowestoft may be treated to a few extra views of the procession as they carry out their dress rehearsal.