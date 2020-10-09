‘Totally thrilled’ says Firstsite director as Queen’s belated Birthday Honours announced

Sally Shaw director at Firstsite Gallery in Colchester has received an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Members of communities across north Essex have been rewarded in the delayed Queen’s Birthday Honour List.

These inspirational individuals, ranging from academics and charity workers to campaigners and paramedics, have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2020.

The list was originally due to be released in June however, due to Covid-19, the announcement was delayed.

One of the individuals to receive the award was Sally Shaw, Director of Firstsite.

She has been awarded with a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to art.

Leading the charity, which supports families from low socio-economic backgrounds, Ms Shaw has helped a vast number of families, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. She said: “I’m totally thrilled and totally surprised and shocked as well.

“It’s quite a strange feeling. It’s me that gets put out there and nominated but there are so many people at Firstsite that have made all of these projects happen.

“I would chop it into tiny bits and give a little bit to everybody.

“This isn’t a singular project, it is a massive effort by a whole host of people.

“It’s hard to say where what I’ve done starts and finishes and what everyone else has done starts and finished.

“So I think it is recognition for everybody.”

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray was made an OBE.

Below is a full list of the Queen’s Birthday Honours in north east Essex:

Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Caroline Wynne Beasley-Murray, JP. HM Senior Coroner for Essex. For services HM Coroners’ Service (Chelmsford, Essex)

Professor Lorna Margaret Woods. For services to Internet Safety Policy (Bures, Essex)

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Tim Baker. Engineer, University College London. For services to Healthcare in the UK and Abroad during Covid-19 (Chelmsford, Essex)

Thea Elizabeth Campbell. Disability Employment Adviser, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Customers with Physical and Mental Health Conditions in Essex (Braintree, Essex)

Errol McKellar. Volunteer and Campaigner. For services to Prostate Cancer Awareness (Dunmow, Essex)

Diane Marie Sarkar. Chief Nursing Officer, Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing in the NHS (Chelmsford, Essex)

Sally Shaw. Director, Firstsite Colchester. For services to the Arts (Colchester, Essex)

Karen Anna Spencer. For services to Further Education and Aviation (Dunmow, Essex)

Ashraf Uddin. For services to the St John Ambulance during the Covid-19 response (Chelmsford, Essex)

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Rebecca Saunders. For services to the community in Kelvedon, Essex during Covid-19 (Colchester, Essex)

Sarah Troop. Director, Maldon & District Community Voluntary Service. For services to the community in the Maldon District, Essex during Covid-19. (Chelmsford, Essex)