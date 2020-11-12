E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How you will be able to get nine days leave using three days holiday

PUBLISHED: 10:33 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 12 November 2020

The Queen's jubilee has led to a new bank holiday being announced Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

An extra Bank Holiday could be the key to getting nine days leave for just three days of holiday without paying school holiday prices.

In 2022 the Queen will celebrate her platinum jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

To recognise the occasion, the Government has decided to add an additional Bank Holiday to the calendar on Friday, June 3, 2022.

The traditional late May Spring Bank Holiday will be moved to Thursday, June 2 to create a bumper, four-day Bank Holiday.

Including the weekends both before and after the special event, taking three holiday days from May 29 to June 1 could see you enjoy nine days off in total.

With many people already writing off large parts of 2021 for holiday while the travelling situation remains uncertain the event could prove a light on the horizon.

Even if you don’t decide to get away, the Queen’s special milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show”, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced.

Plans are in place to stage a series of events across four days, from June 2-5 in 2022, which will reflect the Queen’s reign and her impact on the UK and the world since her accession to the throne in 1952.

