Town centre road to be closed for two weeks

A road close to the centre a bustling Suffolk coastal resort will be closed to traffic for two weeks during the busy summer season so new granite kerbing can installed.

Installation of new granite kerbing will be taking place on Queen Street and Queen's Road, #Southwold between 24 June & 5 July 2019. A 24 hour closure will be in place for the duration of the works, excluding weekends. Traffic will be diverted via Gardner Road & Lorne Road. pic.twitter.com/3mSCiTTe61 — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) June 11, 2019

However the closure in part of Queen Street and Queen's Road, Southwold - south of the main shopping area - between Monday, June 24 and Friday, July 5 will exclude June 29 and 30 weekend, which is likely to be a busy tourist weekend.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the town's road network, said engineers needed to shut the road for 24 hours a day to allow the work to take place.

The organisation Tweeted ahead of the works: "Installation of new granite kerbing will be taking place on Queen Street and Queen's Road, #Southwold between June 24 and July 5 2019.

"A 24 hour closure will be in place for the duration of the works, excluding weekends."

The closure is south of Lorne Road, meaning the part of Queen Street where there are shops including Tesco will not be affected.

Traffic will be diverted via Gardner Road and Lorne Road.