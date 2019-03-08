Sunshine and Showers

Town centre road to be closed for two weeks

PUBLISHED: 08:48 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 24 June 2019

Queen Street in Southwold. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Queen Street in Southwold. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A road close to the centre a bustling Suffolk coastal resort will be closed to traffic for two weeks during the busy summer season so new granite kerbing can installed.

However the closure in part of Queen Street and Queen's Road, Southwold - south of the main shopping area - between Monday, June 24 and Friday, July 5 will exclude June 29 and 30 weekend, which is likely to be a busy tourist weekend.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the town's road network, said engineers needed to shut the road for 24 hours a day to allow the work to take place.

The organisation Tweeted ahead of the works: "Installation of new granite kerbing will be taking place on Queen Street and Queen's Road, #Southwold between June 24 and July 5 2019.

"A 24 hour closure will be in place for the duration of the works, excluding weekends."

The closure is south of Lorne Road, meaning the part of Queen Street where there are shops including Tesco will not be affected.

Traffic will be diverted via Gardner Road and Lorne Road.

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Woman arrested at Stansted Airport released on bail

A woman arrested at Stansted Airport has been released on bail Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Eye D-Day veteran chosen to promote new £2 coin: “Our life expectancy after landing was just one hour”

Normandy veteran Alan King in the beautiful D-Day 70th anniversary ceramic poppy field on Arromanches beach in 2014, with parts of the old Mulberry Harbour in the background. Picture: Denise Bradley

Town centre road to be closed for two weeks

Queen Street in Southwold. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stereophonics, Forest Live Review 2019 – Earth moving performance from Wales’ finest

Stereophonics performing at Thetford Forest, June 2019. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
