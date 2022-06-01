Who made the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list from Suffolk?

Pat Church, Jo King and Ruth May are among those to receive birthday Honours in Suffolk - Credit: Archant/PA

The Queen's Birthday Honours list for 2022 has been released – but who are the community heroes from Suffolk who have been recognised?

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Dr Ruth May speaking during a Downing Street coronavirus daily briefing in 2020 - Credit: PA

Dr Ruth Rosemarie Beverley (Ruth May), Chief Nursing Officer for England, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to nursing, midwifery, and the NHS (Nayland)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Zoë Ann Billingham, Lately H.M. Inspector, H.M. Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. For public service (Aldeburgh)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Charlotte Elizabeth Young, chair and trustee, School for Social Entrepreneurs. For services to social enterprise (Woodbridge)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Daniel James Hardiman-McCartney, clinical adviser, The College of Optometrists. For services to optometry (Newmarket)

Faith Anne Rutterford, Secretary to the Commander, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron, US Air Force, RAF Mildenhall. For public service (Bury St Edmunds)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Anthony Lambert Tyrrell Brown, chair, Suffolk Libraries. For services to public libraries (Beccles)

The first film Pat Church showed at Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds was Sands of the Kalahari, featuring Stanley Baker - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Patrick David Henry Church, lately manager, Abbeygate Cinema, Bury St Edmunds. For services to the community in Suffolk (Bury St Edmunds)

Elizabeth Rebecca Gray, nurse, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS (Felixstowe)

During the Covid-19 pandemic Jo King delivered yoga classes via Zoom. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jo King, yoga teacher. For services to the community in Suffolk (Monewden)