Essex community leaders recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

Published: 10:30 PM June 11, 2021

North Essex community heroes have featured in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for 2021 - Credit: Lyndsey Barrett/Andrew Partridge/Zoran Matic

Members of the north Essex community who have made a difference to others throughout their lives have been recognised for their efforts in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for 2021.

Reverend Andrew Fordyce

Reverend Andrew Fordyce, who helped found Colchester Foodbank - Credit: Andrew Partridge

One of the founding members of Colchester Foodbank and former chair, Reverend Andrew Fordyce, has been made an MBE.

Rev Fordyce has also worked with military personnel who have been deployed in Afghanistan as part of his community efforts.

Despite being the one of the figureheads of the foodbank, Rev Fordyce paid tribute to the volunteers who have given up their time and helped feed hungry families throughout north Essex.

You may also want to watch:

Rev Fordyce said: "It's an incredible thing to receive, but I feel like I operate in the shadows of giants.

"The people who I work alongside do incredible things, and all of the work of the foodbank would not exist if not for the generosity of the people of Essex.

"I may be the team captain, but it's all a team effort."

Lyndsey Barrett

Lyndsey Barrett founded Sport for Confidence, which operates in north Essex - Credit: Lyndsey Barrett

The founder of Sport for Confidence, which works with leisure centres in Colchester, has been awarded a BEM for her contributions during the Covid crisis.

Lyndsey Barrett left her role as an occupational therapist in the NHS in 2015 and began to offer her services at Basildon Sporting Village.

But Sport for Confidence now provides opportunities for more than 2,500 individuals who face participation barriers across Essex and London.

Ms Barrett said: "I am incredibly proud to receive this award. I never set out to gain personal accolades but I have to admit this one is very special.

"I get my motivation and drive from the positive impact Sport for Confidence delivers on a daily basis and I intend to continue to work hard to stamp out inequalities that exist in sport."

David Churcher

David Churcher has worked in the construction industry for 30 years - Credit: Zoran Matic

Braintree-based civil engineer David Churcher has worked in construction for 30 years - helping the industry embrace new technology through this period.

As new technologies have been developed, the 54-year-old has been at the forefront of the "digitising" process and been a leading figure in the industry.

Mr Churcher has been made an MBE for his service.

He said: "I've been helping the industry understand new regulations and new things to do. It's quite specialist.

"It was a bit of a shock. I'm delighted that people have been recognising what you've been doing. I'm chuffed."