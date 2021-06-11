News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Who made the Queen's Birthday Honours list in north Essex?

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:30 PM June 11, 2021   
Reverend Andrew Fordyce, who co-founded Colchester Foodbank, was made an MBE

Reverend Andrew Fordyce, who co-founded Colchester Foodbank, was made an MBE - Credit: Andrew Partridge

Essex community champions have been rewarded for their efforts in the Queen's Birthday Honours for 2021 - but who made the list?

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

  • Susan Bell, founder, chief executive officer and clinical director, Kids Inspire. For services to charity, mental health provision and education (Chelmsford)

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

  • Allan Godfrey Blundell. For services to school governance and the voluntary sector in Essex (Colchester)
  • David William Churcher. For services to construction (Braintree)
  • Reverend Andrew Fordyce. For services to the community in Colchester, Essex (Alresford)

British Empire Medal (BEM)

  • Robert Louis Angira, senior manager, Hutchison Ports UK and club director, Essex Rebels Junior Basketball Club. For services to underprivileged children in Essex through sport (Colchester)
  • Lyndsey Barrett, founder, Sport for Confidence. For services to disability sport particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic (Billericay)
  • James Austin Beardwell, customer experience assistant, J Sainsbury's plc. For services to the food supply chain during Covid-19 (Witham)
  • Kay Phyllis Sheard English, traffic manager, City of London. For services to transport management in the City of London including during the Covid-19 Pandemic (Frinton on Sea)
  • Brian Anthony Jaggs, police staff deputy head of IT, Essex and Kent Police. For services to policing and the Covid-19 response. (Chelmsford)
  • Jacqueline Knight, consumer policy and enforcement manager, Civil Aviation Authority. For services to consumers (Chelmsford)

