Who made the Queen's Birthday Honours list in north Essex?

Published: 10:30 PM June 11, 2021

Reverend Andrew Fordyce, who co-founded Colchester Foodbank, was made an MBE - Credit: Andrew Partridge

Essex community champions have been rewarded for their efforts in the Queen's Birthday Honours for 2021 - but who made the list?

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Susan Bell, founder, chief executive officer and clinical director, Kids Inspire. For services to charity, mental health provision and education (Chelmsford)

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Allan Godfrey Blundell. For services to school governance and the voluntary sector in Essex (Colchester)

David William Churcher. For services to construction (Braintree)

Reverend Andrew Fordyce. For services to the community in Colchester, Essex (Alresford)

British Empire Medal (BEM)