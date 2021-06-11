Who made the Queen's Birthday Honours list in north Essex?
Published: 10:30 PM June 11, 2021
- Credit: Andrew Partridge
Essex community champions have been rewarded for their efforts in the Queen's Birthday Honours for 2021 - but who made the list?
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Susan Bell, founder, chief executive officer and clinical director, Kids Inspire. For services to charity, mental health provision and education (Chelmsford)
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Allan Godfrey Blundell. For services to school governance and the voluntary sector in Essex (Colchester)
- David William Churcher. For services to construction (Braintree)
- Reverend Andrew Fordyce. For services to the community in Colchester, Essex (Alresford)
You may also want to watch:
British Empire Medal (BEM)
- Robert Louis Angira, senior manager, Hutchison Ports UK and club director, Essex Rebels Junior Basketball Club. For services to underprivileged children in Essex through sport (Colchester)
- Lyndsey Barrett, founder, Sport for Confidence. For services to disability sport particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic (Billericay)
- James Austin Beardwell, customer experience assistant, J Sainsbury's plc. For services to the food supply chain during Covid-19 (Witham)
- Kay Phyllis Sheard English, traffic manager, City of London. For services to transport management in the City of London including during the Covid-19 Pandemic (Frinton on Sea)
- Brian Anthony Jaggs, police staff deputy head of IT, Essex and Kent Police. For services to policing and the Covid-19 response. (Chelmsford)
- Jacqueline Knight, consumer policy and enforcement manager, Civil Aviation Authority. For services to consumers (Chelmsford)
Most Read
- 1 The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide
- 2 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town
- 3 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 4 'We are in for three, four or five players' - Town CEO Ashton on new signings and deliver 'dramatic change' for Cook
- 5 Bury St Edmunds bathroom store in liquidation owing nearly £140k
- 6 Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals
- 7 Cornell attracting Championship interest as Ipswich contract is terminated
- 8 TV presenter Paul Heiney complains as train leaves passengers behind
- 9 Ashton reveals season ticket sales and hails impact of Ed Sheeran sponsorship
- 10 GP surgery with more than 3,000 patients announces closure
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus