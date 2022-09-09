Where you can sign a book of condolence in Suffolk after Queen's death

The Queen died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon - Credit: PA

Books of condolences have been opened across Suffolk as the nation mourns the death of the Queen.

Elizabeth II, who was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday afternoon.

It has prompted the start of a period of mourning until after the Queen’s funeral, with a date set to be confirmed in due course.

People and organisations across Suffolk have paid their tributes to the Queen and a number of books of condolences have been set up in the county.

This includes books in public spaces in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Southwold, Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.

A map of locations can be found below.

Charles, the new King, has flown to London with new Queen Consort Camilla after being at the Queen's bedside on Thursday afternoon.