Where you can sign a book of condolence in Suffolk after Queen's death

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:02 PM September 9, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Hol

The Queen died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon - Credit: PA

Books of condolences have been opened across Suffolk as the nation mourns the death of the Queen.

Elizabeth II, who was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday afternoon.

It has prompted the start of a period of mourning until after the Queen’s funeral, with a date set to be confirmed in due course.

People and organisations across Suffolk have paid their tributes to the Queen and a number of books of condolences have been set up in the county.

This includes books in public spaces in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Southwold, Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.

A map of locations can be found below.

Charles, the new King, has flown to London with new Queen Consort Camilla after being at the Queen's bedside on Thursday afternoon.

The Queen
