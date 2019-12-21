E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man wounded in attempt to intervene in fight outside pub

PUBLISHED: 19:58 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:58 21 December 2019

Queen's Head, Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Queen's Head, Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD

A man was left wounded after trying to intervene in a fight outside a Suffolk pub.

Police were called just before 1am on Saturday morning following reports of an incident in Stowmarket earlier in the night.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after being punched in the head outside the Queen's Head pub.

A police spokesman said the victim attempted to intervene in a fight outside the pub in Station Road West and was punched in the head.

"No arrests have been made at this stage," they added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who was responsible should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/76653/19, on 101 or at suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Schools for first 10 new SEND units announced - here’s the list

Copleston High School will be one of the first 10 to have a specialist unit open in September 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Violent Suffolk criminal with 167 offences to his name is back behind bars

Philip Day was jailed for eight weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Firefighters tackle bus blaze near junction of A14

Two fire crews were sent to deal with a bus blaze near the A14 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Flood risk today for some areas as more rain falls

One drone pilot managed to capture the state of the roads near Flowton from the air Picture: DAN722

Saturday night LIVE with police in Ipswich: We join the night time economy team

Police officers will be out on the streets of Ipswich to ensure everyone enjoys a safe on Saturday night Picture: BILL DARNELL

Man wounded in attempt to intervene in fight outside pub

Queen's Head, Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD
