Man wounded in attempt to intervene in fight outside pub

A man was left wounded after trying to intervene in a fight outside a Suffolk pub.

Police were called just before 1am on Saturday morning following reports of an incident in Stowmarket earlier in the night.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after being punched in the head outside the Queen's Head pub.

A police spokesman said the victim attempted to intervene in a fight outside the pub in Station Road West and was punched in the head.

"No arrests have been made at this stage," they added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who was responsible should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/76653/19, on 101 or at suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.