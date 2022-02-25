News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Queen's platinum jubilee plans for town revealed

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:30 PM February 25, 2022
Market Hill in Sudbury. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Sudbury Town Council have announced their plans for the Queen's platinum jubilee. - Credit: Archant

Sudbury Town Council has revealed its plans for the community to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne, with a variety of activities on offer.

The main events will be taking place over the four-day national bank holiday, from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Celebrations will kick off on Monday (February 28) when Mayor, councillor Sue Ayres, will be planting a cherry tree in Sudbury Cemetery, as part of the Queen's green canopy project.

In May the town will be decorated in union jack bunting and businesses encouraged to decorate their windows in jubilee theme, with a competition being launched for the best display.

The bank holiday weekend will kick off with the platinum jubilee country fair on Thursday, June 2, at Friars Meadow, from 11am-5pm, which includes a mini rowing regatta, food and craft stalls, as well as sheepdog and falconry displays amongst other activities for all ages. Entry is free.

Sudbury platinum jubilee plans poster

A poster for the country fair. - Credit: Sudbury Town Council

On the evening of Thursday, June 2, from 9.30pm, Sudbury will be lighting a beacon at The Croft, as part of the Queen's platinum jubilee beacons, which sees 1,500 beacons lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and other overseas UK territories.

On Sunday, June 5 Market Hill will be transformed into a street party, with live music, street performers, magicians, as well as food and drink stalls and bars.

Picnic benches, tables and chairs will be provided, with special jubilee lunches, made by local independent restaurants, cafes and pubs available for pre-order.

David Seamark and his sheepdogs.

David Seamark and his sheepdogs will be doing a display at the country fair. - Credit: David Seamark

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Suffolk teacher is serving up sensational afternoon teas
  2. 2 Suffolk coffee shop says 'no to Coke'
  3. 3 Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine
  1. 4 Suffolk businesses take stock after Russian invasion of Ukraine
  2. 5 East Anglia's grain traders face frenzied day as invasion sparks new wheat price highs
  3. 6 Man jailed for possessing more than 250,000 indecent images
  4. 7 'Illegal abstraction' turns water supply yellow
  5. 8 Suffolk Strangler case to be re-examined in TV show
  6. 9 Seeds company bought up in £100m deal
  7. 10 43 of the best real ale pubs in Suffolk - according to CAMRA

Sudbury Mayor, councillor Sue Ayres, said: "We have many different events and activities planned for the platinum jubilee, it will be an opportunity for everyone to celebrate our wonderful Queen, and an opportunity to show her how much she is valued, respected and loved."

Events co-ordinator, Teresa Elford, said: “Please come and join us in Sudbury over the four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.    

"This will be an ideal opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate this historic occasion."

Music
The Queen
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Katy Stephenson after treatment for stage one cancer

NHS

Suffolk ovarian cancer survivor urges women to learn common symptoms

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson battles with Lewis Freestone early in the game

Ipswich Town vs Cheltenham Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town held at home

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Demolition Pakefield Lowestoft clifftop prpoerties

East Suffolk Council

'Sadness' as diggers move in and demolition starts on clifftop properties

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff reacts during the Sky Bet League One match at The Jonny-Rocks S

Ipswich Town vs Cheltenham Town | Match reaction

'More interested in us than supporting their team' - Duff on Town fans

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon