Queen's platinum jubilee plans for town revealed
Sudbury Town Council has revealed its plans for the community to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne, with a variety of activities on offer.
The main events will be taking place over the four-day national bank holiday, from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.
Celebrations will kick off on Monday (February 28) when Mayor, councillor Sue Ayres, will be planting a cherry tree in Sudbury Cemetery, as part of the Queen's green canopy project.
In May the town will be decorated in union jack bunting and businesses encouraged to decorate their windows in jubilee theme, with a competition being launched for the best display.
The bank holiday weekend will kick off with the platinum jubilee country fair on Thursday, June 2, at Friars Meadow, from 11am-5pm, which includes a mini rowing regatta, food and craft stalls, as well as sheepdog and falconry displays amongst other activities for all ages. Entry is free.
On the evening of Thursday, June 2, from 9.30pm, Sudbury will be lighting a beacon at The Croft, as part of the Queen's platinum jubilee beacons, which sees 1,500 beacons lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and other overseas UK territories.
On Sunday, June 5 Market Hill will be transformed into a street party, with live music, street performers, magicians, as well as food and drink stalls and bars.
Picnic benches, tables and chairs will be provided, with special jubilee lunches, made by local independent restaurants, cafes and pubs available for pre-order.
Sudbury Mayor, councillor Sue Ayres, said: "We have many different events and activities planned for the platinum jubilee, it will be an opportunity for everyone to celebrate our wonderful Queen, and an opportunity to show her how much she is valued, respected and loved."
Events co-ordinator, Teresa Elford, said: “Please come and join us in Sudbury over the four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
"This will be an ideal opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate this historic occasion."