Jubilee puppies put smile back on family's faces
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Puppies born close to the jubilee weekend have been given royal-themed names and put a smile back on the faces of a family who lost their young dog last year.
The Labrador puppies, three boys and a girl, the same as the Queen, have been named Jubilee, Royal, Lizzie - Toffee, and Philly - Fudge.
One will be gifted to a family who lost their six-year-old Labrador suddenly last year.
Sarah Scarlett, owner of mum Blossom, from Witnesham, said her and partner Andrew Leather, and daughters Imi and Ali wanted to step in and help Toni Keough and her family following the devastating loss of Peppa, who was originally their puppy, to a rare form of lymphoma.
Sarah said: “Toni and I are such good friends and it was a huge loss to lose a six-year-old Labrador, and because she was my puppy I was like well we’ll have another one for you, because she wanted one of our line.
“I wasn’t planning on having anymore anytime soon but I just thought for Toni we’ll have another one.
“I’ve got an eight-year-old daughter called Imi and she said they’re jubilee puppies so let's name them something to do with it.
Most Read
- 1 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
- 2 Who made the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list from Suffolk?
- 3 'It was amazing': Superb photos as Red Arrows pass over Suffolk
- 4 Car on its side after crashing into street furniture
- 5 New Suffolk festival featuring Kaiser Chiefs cancelled due to rising costs
- 6 Wonderful return for the Suffolk Show - but Ipswich should take part too!
- 7 Stansted bosses say airport running as normal despite delays elsewhere
- 8 A14 reopens after van fire near Ipswich
- 9 See inside 'lovely' £1.25m home in rare and highly sought-after location
- 10 Old Firm drama, writing a book and raising £130k - Ball's journey to Town
“They often have lots of puppies and she’s only had four which is really strange, and the fact it’s the same sex ratio as the queen is really weird."
Toni said her and partner Ross, and daughters Fern and Lois are looking forward to be welcoming Lizzie - Toffee to their family in August.
Toni said: “We’re really delighted that we’re going to have another one and it’ll be one of Peppa’s relatives, so we’re really pleased.
“We’re all very excited to have a new puppy and she’s going to be coming home around the same time that Peppa did seven years ago.
“We’re just really pleased that she’s come along and we’re looking forward to getting her home in August.”