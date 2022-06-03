Jubilee puppies put smile back on family's faces

Puppies born close to the jubilee weekend have been given royal-themed names and put a smile back on the faces of a family who lost their young dog last year.

The Labrador puppies, three boys and a girl, the same as the Queen, have been named Jubilee, Royal, Lizzie - Toffee, and Philly - Fudge.

One will be gifted to a family who lost their six-year-old Labrador suddenly last year.

Imi Scarlett with one of the jubilee puppies. - Credit: Imi Scarlett

Sarah Scarlett, owner of mum Blossom, from Witnesham, said her and partner Andrew Leather, and daughters Imi and Ali wanted to step in and help Toni Keough and her family following the devastating loss of Peppa, who was originally their puppy, to a rare form of lymphoma.

Sarah said: “Toni and I are such good friends and it was a huge loss to lose a six-year-old Labrador, and because she was my puppy I was like well we’ll have another one for you, because she wanted one of our line.

“I wasn’t planning on having anymore anytime soon but I just thought for Toni we’ll have another one.

“I’ve got an eight-year-old daughter called Imi and she said they’re jubilee puppies so let's name them something to do with it.

The new-born puppies have been names Jubilee, Royal, Lizzie - Toffee, and Philly - Fudge. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“They often have lots of puppies and she’s only had four which is really strange, and the fact it’s the same sex ratio as the queen is really weird."

Toni said her and partner Ross, and daughters Fern and Lois are looking forward to be welcoming Lizzie - Toffee to their family in August.

Toni said: “We’re really delighted that we’re going to have another one and it’ll be one of Peppa’s relatives, so we’re really pleased.

“We’re all very excited to have a new puppy and she’s going to be coming home around the same time that Peppa did seven years ago.

“We’re just really pleased that she’s come along and we’re looking forward to getting her home in August.”

Blossom the labrador has had four new puppies who have been given royal themed names to mark the Jubilee. Imi with Jubilee. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Blossom the Labrador has had four new puppies who have been given royal themed names to mark the Jubilee. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One of Sarah Scarlett's labradors getting in the jubilee spirit. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



