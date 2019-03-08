Wizardry and Quidditch sampled at care home's Hogwarts day

Care home manager Sue Oates with Healthcare Homes CEO Gordon Cochrane at the Harry Potter-themed day at Barking Hall near Needham Market. Pictures: BARKING HALL Archant

A Suffolk nursing home near Needham Market underwent a magical transformation for a Harry Potter-themed day of fun.

Staff at Barking Hall care home playing a game of quidditch as the care home turned to Hogwarts for a day. Pictures: BARKING HALL Staff at Barking Hall care home playing a game of quidditch as the care home turned to Hogwarts for a day. Pictures: BARKING HALL

Staff and residents at Barking Hall dressed up in their best witches and wizards costumes as the home became a Quidditch pitch for the afternoon.

The day was held as part of the home's regular social activities programme, which also includes seaside trips and horse racing nights.

Healthcare Homes CEO Gordon Cochrane paid a flying visit to the home, saying: “It's really great to see the lighter, fun side of the activities that take place in homes.

“The staff and the residents all seemed to be having such a great time. There was a fantastic atmosphere.”

Sue Oates, manager of Barking Hall added: “Well done to our activities team for creating such a fun-themed day for everyone here at the home.

“We all really enjoyed the games and there was much laughter for all involved.”