Sculpture attacked by MP agreed by Colchester council with no objections

PUBLISHED: 11:59 05 March 2019

Colchester council approved the giant elephant sculpture. Picture: COLCHESTER COUNCIL

Colchester council approved the giant elephant sculpture. Picture: COLCHESTER COUNCIL

Archant

The controversial elephant sculpture proposed for the roundabout outside Colchester railway station has been approved by council planners without any objection.

Members of the borough’s planning committee agreed the £200,000 scheme to create a new walking route from the station to the town centre formally after no objections were raised at their meeting last week.

Colchester MP Will Quince described the elephant, which is expected to cost about £100,000, as a waste of money and raised it in the House of Commons.

The scheme has been developed by the borough, which is run by a LibDem/Labour coalition, with financial support from Essex County Council and Greater Anglia.

The sculpture is part of the “Fixing the Link” initiative aimed at encouraging people to walk from the station to the town centre which has been partly funded by money from the new homes bonus from properties built in the town over recent years.

